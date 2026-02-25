Return of the King: Elvis Presley brought alive in a lively concert film

EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert review: While director Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 feature Elvis buried its subject in frenzied editing, split screens and so much chaos, his concert documentary, EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert, on the king of rock ‘n’ roll, does the opposite: it finally lets Elvis breathe.

Conjured mainly from 59 hours’ worth of unseen footage unearthed by Luhrmann’s researchers from a working salt mine in Kansas, where Warner Bros use the underground vaults, 650 feet below ground, to store and preserve valuable film reels, costumes, and props, this vibrantly coloured documentary comes with considerable restraint. And therein lies its triumph.

Nearly five decades after his death at 42, Elvis cuts through decades of noise and myth surrounding him. It is as if Luhrmann is screaming ‘Elvis Lives’ – a rebuttal to the posters with the famous slogan ‘Elvis is Dead’, once born out of the meteoric rise of The Beatles in the 1960s. Luhrrmann simply pans the camera on his Las Vegas residencies in the ’60s, besides a few other concerts, and there he is: the devastatingly handsome Elvis with the playful curl of his lip and sweat glistening on his face, strutting and crooning on stage in those iconic colourful jumpsuits with winged collars and theatrical capes. And no, he doesn’t miss a note. Elvis comes alive in the only way that ever mattered: on stage, under the spotlight, clutching that microphone, crooning those hits such as I’ll be falling in love with you, Jailhouse rock, You ain’t nothing but a hound dog and Suspicious minds, among others. Steeped in gospel, from a growl to a whisper, there is the stretch of the notes and him moving, shaking and jolting the famed left leg that had a life of its own, attuned to the beat, dancing away. And no, he still doesn’t miss a note.