Remarkably Bright Creatures review: Sally Field-powered movie chooses charm, sentiment over complexity

Remarkably Bright Creatures review: The film begins with a giant Pacific octopus, named Marcellus (voiced by Alfred Molina), narrating how he misses the quiet of the bottom of the sea. Now, housed at an aquarium in Sowell Bay, a sea-side small-town, the aging octopus forms an unlikely bond with the cleaning lady Tova (Sally Field) who comes in the evening, after the crowd of day-time visitors leave. Drawing on his immense wisdom and sensitivity– that’s something Marcellus humble brags about — he is aware of the grief that Tova, an elderly widow, carries in her heart and is resolute on healing her.

The premise might sound improbable but since Marcellus is the narrator, it is easier for viewers to go with his perspective. When a young man, Cameron (Lewis Pullman), comes to the town in search of his father, they form a triangle of friendship. All three of them are struggling with heartache — Marcellus, who was rescued by humans, misses his home in the deep sea; Tova is coping with the loss of her husband and son; and Cameron is looking for his father, whom he has never met.

The setting of the sea-side town is charming with old neighbours and friends interested in each other’s affairs. Still, Tova finds it difficult to open up to them. She finds it easier to connect with the eight-legged creature at the aquarium, who keeps escaping his glass enclosure. Later on, she shares her story and the feeling of guilt that she carried over her son’s death with Cameron, a musician desperate for funds to keep his band afloat. Tova and Cameron share a deeper connection than they are aware of. However, Marcellus, with his infinite wisdom, seems to know about it and works towards making them realise it.

Based on the bestselling 2022 novel by American author Shelby Van Pelt by the same name, Remarkably Bright Creatures is as much a sugary and sentimental tale as it is a moving account of love and grief. However, the two-time Academy Award–winning actor Field (Lincoln, Forrest Gump) lends her emotional heft and artistic range to make this whimsical yet profound live-action drama relatable. Together, Field and Pullman make the friendship between an elderly woman and a wayward musician, who lives in a van, believable. They encourage each other to go on dates and explore life.

The movie, shot in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Deep Cove, has a picture-postcard quality to it. That has a soothing quality even when the film delves to darker subjects. Somehow, the picturesque setting makes the themes of grief and healing through new and renewed connections convincing.

“Humans, for the most part, are dull and blundering. But occasionally, you can be remarkably bright creatures,” says the curmudgeonly Marcellus towards the end. That reflects the film’s spirit too. Ultimately, Remarkably Bright Creatures is a reassuring tale of optimism and resilience that help human beings rebuild their lives after suffering setbacks.

Remarkably Bright Creatures movie cast: Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Colm Meaney, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant, Sofia Black-D’Elia and Alfred Molina

Remarkably Bright Creatures movie director: Olivia Newman

Remarkably Bright Creatures movie star rating: 3 stars