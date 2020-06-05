Red Alert- The War Within

Cast: Suniel Shetty,Ashish Vidyarthi,Sameera Reddy,Seema Biswas,Ayesha Dharkar,Gulshan Grover,Bhagyashree,Makarand Paranjape

Director:: Ananth Mahadevan

Rating**

An innocent gets caught in the crossfire between the police and a band of Naxals,deep in the jungles of Andhra Pradesh.

Thats the thrust of ‘Red Alert,which tells us that these men and women are brave soldiers fighting for justice,and that the state is a brute force trying to stamp out their existence. Ananth Mahadevans new film,based on a true incident,could have been an interesting,if not entirely novel,look at the proliferating conflict zones over-run by opposing forces if he had kept Bollywood-style artifice out of it.

But his problem is exactly that which besets filmmakers wishing to create reality without sacrificing musical scores : despite all the effort,it looks like everyones kitted out for a movie,marred by naïve,woolly-headed points-of-view.

Suniel Shetty,trying very earnestly to look the part,plays a poor man whos forced into joining Ashish Vidyarthis ‘dalam. All he wants is some money to give his kids a good education ; all Vidyarthi,armed with madly over-the-top,exaggerated gestures,wants is to shoot cops.

To that end,we see the ‘dalam being trained in guns and guerilla warfare,inter-personal chats between the men and women in the camp,combing operations, commercial interests being served at the cost of the poor villagers,and political plotting to cover everyones posterior : Mahadevan doesnt leave anything out of his worthy plot, which seesaws between keeping it straight and creating a shoot-and-scoot drama,but doesnt have the skill to pull it off.

