Ready or Not 2 Here I Come movie review: A sequel running in circles

Ready or Not 2 Here I Come review: Even the deaths are less original in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Ready or Not 2 Here I Come movie review: Six years is a long time to get ready for a sequel. Or not. But here come Bettinelli, Gillet and Weaving – again.

The 2019 Ready or Not was a film that was a moderate hit and a critical success, largely due to its stellar cast (including Weaving) and its script that at least tried to explore the idea of a class divide – as Weaving’s Grace marries into the rich Le Domas family – while sticking to its horror comedy genre.

Part 2 has no novelty, fewer actors with recall value, and nothing going for it in terms of script, except putting Grace through a day-and-night of hell, with a Council of ‘Satan worshippers’ chasing her to kill her. Even the deaths are less original.