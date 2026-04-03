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Ready or Not 2 Here I Come movie review: A sequel running in circles
Ready or Not 2 Here I Come movie review: Part 2 of Ready or Not has no novelty, fewer actors with recall value, and nothing going for it in terms of script.
Ready or Not 2 Here I Come movie review: Six years is a long time to get ready for a sequel. Or not. But here come Bettinelli, Gillet and Weaving – again.
The 2019 Ready or Not was a film that was a moderate hit and a critical success, largely due to its stellar cast (including Weaving) and its script that at least tried to explore the idea of a class divide – as Weaving’s Grace marries into the rich Le Domas family – while sticking to its horror comedy genre.
Part 2 has no novelty, fewer actors with recall value, and nothing going for it in terms of script, except putting Grace through a day-and-night of hell, with a Council of ‘Satan worshippers’ chasing her to kill her. Even the deaths are less original.
Grace isn’t the only one being hunted though, as she is joined by her younger sister Faith (Newton). This means that in the middle of this deathly survival battle, the two sisters who are estranged keep stopping to squabble and make up.
Wood is wasted as a record keeper of this presumably undying Council as is Gellar as one half of a twin package with Hatosy. They are suitably and weightably called Ursula and Titus, and are the children of Danforth (horror king Cronenberg himself doing the honours), the recently deceased head of the Council.
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Among those summoned for the hunt are two Indian brothers, Viraj and Madhu Rajan, who enter the scene to blasting DJ music. Devil worshippers they may be, but daredevils they prove not. Which may not be a bad thing when bodies are indiscriminately blowing up around you.
Ready or Not 2 Here I Come movie director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Ready or Not 2 Here I Come movie cast: Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Elijah Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg
Ready or Not 2 Here I Come movie rating: 1 star