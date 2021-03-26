Rang De movie review: Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh deliver a delightful romantic film

Rang De movie cast: Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh

Rang De movie director: Venky Atluri

Rang De rating: 3 stars

The boy is an idiot and indifferent to all the matters of the heart. The girl is sensitive, intelligent, generous and very thoughtful. And as always, the girl falls in love with the boy despite knowing he is an idiot. Why? Because she thinks that she can change his personality and make him a winner like her by showering him with her unconditional love and support. Does it sound familiar? Well, this is also the premise of the latest Telugu movie, Rang De.

The romantic film follows the life of a whiner, Arjun (Nithiin) and his problems with his childhood friend, Anu (Keerthy Suresh). As a kid, Arjun felt he was loved by his family and his neighbours. But his popularity almost instantly vanished with the arrival of Anu. This sows the seed of deep-seated hatred in Arjun’s heart at a very tender age. His disdain for Anu only grows stronger given that Anu is a better person in every conceivable aspect compared to him. While he sees her as his enemy number 1, Anu thinks Arjun is her close friend. At times, even smart people act dumb. Anu is no different, she perceives every action that Arjun does to spite her as an expression of love. She even goes on to marry Arjun, despite his open hostility and strong objections. The rest of the film captures Arjun’s struggle to adjust to the marriage he so loathes.

The real talent of director Venky Atluri lies in his ability to take old wine and put it into new bottles. And you may sort of feel like a hypocrite if you complain about this repackaging, considering how much you enjoyed it. He has done a fine job rehashing the old tropes of romantic comedies of Telugu cinema with Rang De.

One of the primary duties of cinema is to provide comfort, especially in times we feel the world is folding on itself. Rang De is one such film filled with happy and feel-good moments. The familiarity of the characters and story actually works in the favour of the film. It sort of feels like a comforting blanket, which gives you much-needed warmth and allows you to delight in a sense of nostalgia.

While Nithiin is the hero, Keerthy Suresh is the star of the show. Her presence lights up the screen and mood. And her performance also inspires you to emotionally invest in the movie. P. C. Sreeram’s cinematography and Devi Sri Prasad’s score add value to the movie.