Ranabaali movie review: Vijay-Rashmika’s history lesson chooses violence over emotion

Ranabaali movie review: Somewhere in Class 8, every Indian student reads the chapter on British India and thinks: why didn’t anyone just fight back? It is a childish thought because it ignores economics, military power, political reality and everything else the next few chapters will explain. Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali is that thought turned into a film: a Rayalaseema warrior picks up a sword during the Madras Famine of 1876-78 while the British continued shipping grain out of the country, and does what your Class 8 self wished someone had done. Between the sincerity of wanting to do justice to the history and the ambition of turning it into a three-hour alternate history epic, Rahul Sankrityan tries one thing a film cannot afford to try: the audience’s patience.

The film opens in the Rayalaseema region in the 1850s. Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, played by Vijay Deverakonda, is born outside a mystical cave where a sage-like figure names him. He grows into a horseman and warrior in the fictional village of Singanamala, living by the rhythms of the land, governed by local traditions and connected to his community in the way that people were before the modern state existed.

The conflict arrives with the British. The Madras Famine, caused by drought, crop failure and the colonial administration’s decision to continue exporting grain while millions starved, devastates the region. Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the British commissioner based on the real Sir Richard Temple, whose policies worsened the death toll. As the famine tightens its grip, Ranabaali rises against the British, not as a freedom fighter with a nationalist ideology but as a man protecting his village, his wife and the people dying around him.

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Vijay Deverakonda’s commitment is visible. He gets the Rayalaseema dialect right, and trained for the physical sequences. He dubbed his own dialogues. The effort is visible on screen.

The problem is that the character gives him a limited emotional palette to work with. In the first half, where Ranabaali is a lover, a husband and a member of a community, Vijay Deverakonda is engaging and a treat to watch. His romantic scenes with Rashmika are the film’s best material. But once the second half locks him into the warrior mode, he is stuck on three notes: anger, righteousness and determination. The screenplay does not let him find vulnerability inside strength, which is the whole point of a film that reigns on rebellion.

Rashmika Mandanna is the reason to stay in your seat during the second half. Even in the film’s weakest stretches, she makes every scene warmer, more grounded and more emotionally specific. Jayamma is a beautifully written character, a woman who feeds others when she is hungry, who stands beside her husband through a famine and a war, and who fights while pregnant. Rashmika plays her without sentimentality, without melodrama and without ever making you feel like she is performing. She is simply there, present and real, and the film breathes differently when she is on screen.

Also Read: ‘Ranabaali is alternate history, pure fantasy born out of anger,’ says director Rahul Sankrityan

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Arnold Vosloo as the British antagonist Sir Theodore Hector is adequate but forgettable. The character needed the kind of cold, historically grounded menace that makes a colonial villain feel like a person rather than a position. What Vosloo delivers is a man in a uniform being stern. It is just not enough for a film that needs its villain to represent an empire’s cruelty.

The romance is the film’s strongest element. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, appearing together for the first time since Dear Comrade and for the first time since their real-life marriage in February 2026, bring something to the screen that no amount of screen-testing can estimate. The scenes where Ranabaali and Jayamma are simply together, eating, talking, being domestic, are more compelling than most of the action that surrounds them. There is an ease between them that comes from somewhere beyond the screenplay. You cannot fake what they have, and to their credit, they do not try.

The film’s biggest weakness is that it does not know the difference between showing violence and making you feel it. Every time Ranabaali builds toward an emotional moment, a scene where the famine’s human cost could land with genuine devastation, it cuts to another fight. The film keeps choosing violence over emotion, as if the sword is more convincing than the silence. Rahul Sankrityan has spoken extensively about calibrating the intensity of the famine-era atrocities, studying how Tarantino handled the dog scene in Django Unchained and toning down the brutality after test screenings. However, it seems like the calibration did not work.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Ranabaali. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Ranabaali.

Several passages in the second half cross the line from purposeful to gratuitous. The atrocities against villagers, women and children are depicted with an intensity that makes you uncomfortable but not in the way the filmmaker intends. Instead of feeling moved, you feel extremely numb. And once you are numb, nothing the film does for the remaining 40 minutes can bring you back.

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On the other hand, the writing becomes predictable. Once the famine is established and the resistance begins, the screenplay has nowhere new to go. It restates points it has already made. It shows scenes that convey the same information as scenes 20 minutes earlier. It does not trust the audience to have understood something the first time, so it shows it again, and again.

Ajay-Atul’s background score is the film’s most surprising disappointment. In the famine sequences, where the music should make you feel the scale of the suffering, it sits passively behind the images. In the battle sequences, where the music should drive the adrenaline, it provides generic action cues that could belong to any film.

Also Read: Ranabaali director on how Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage helps his film

The production design creates a convincing 1870s Rayalaseema. The famine visuals, depicting starvation and the slow collapse of a community, are among the most harrowing images a mainstream Telugu film has attempted. The cinematography by Nirav Shah and Jishnu Bhattacharjee make the film believable.

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Ranabaali is the kind of film you want to defend because the intention behind it is so clearly good. Rahul Sankrityan is not chasing box office trends nor is he making a commercial product disguised as history. He genuinely cares about his subject matter. He genuinely wants the audience to know about a chapter of their own history that has been buried. He genuinely believes cinema can be the vehicle for that knowledge. All of that is admirable. None of it exempts the film from working as a film. It can be deeply researched, beautifully intentioned and still not work as a piece of cinema if it cannot find the discipline to match its ambition.

Ranabaali movie director: Rahul Sankrityan

Ranabaali movie cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Atul-Ajay, Nirav Shah,Jishnu Bhattacharjee

Ranabaali movie ratings: 2.5/5