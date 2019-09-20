Rambo Last Blood movie review: Sylvester Stallone goes out all guns blazing

Rambo Last Blood movie cast: Sylvester Stallone, Yvette Monreal, Adriana Barraza, Óscar Jaenada, Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Rambo Last Blood movie director: Adrian Grunberg

Rambo Last Blood movie rating: 1 star

The map tells us Arizona, US, to Mexico takes at least 15 hours by road, most likely 19. But what do maps know? Having upheld his brand of “justice” from Vietnam to Afghanistan, in his fifth film, ex-US soldier Rambo, still bearing the wounds of PTSD, has turned his attention to this North American country. More specifically to a tiny corner of Mexico, just a short, angry ride from Rambo’s ranch, where all men seem to be involved in abduction and smuggling of girls for sex trade, all women except for “an independent journalist” (who does no writing of any sort, but often dons glasses) don’t seem to care, and no children or elderly around.

Rambo (Stallone), who is enjoying retirement taming horses around his ranch, sharpening a whole lot of things, and building a very long, very fortified tunnel (for some reason), lands up in Mexico when a girl he considers his own daughter gets abducted by the cartel. So there he drives, without a plan or planning. Grunberg, working on a script co-written by Stallone, doesn’t really care for niceties, but even so a large part of this film is in Mexican, and an inordinate amount of energy is spent establishing the villains who, we know, are after all headed for a very bad fate.

Given how Rambo handles that first rescue of his foster daughter, it is surprising the effort he puts into the finale when he draws the bad men back to his ranch for revenge, drawing out their deaths in painful, bloody, excruciating detail. As for the girl? Glad you asked. Even in a Rambo, where members of the female sex are around just to be rescued — one, two, three…. you will lose count — only one end, it appears, is fitting for a girl who has been abused thus.