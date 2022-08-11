scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Raksha Bandhan movie review: Do the filmmakers truly believe that such low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood?

Rating: 1.5 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 10:08:23 am
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is out in theatres.

Within two minutes of Raksha Bandhan’s opening, you are confused: is this 2022, or 1962? A film featuring a man with four younger sisters, thinking of only one thing, How To Get Them ‘Married Off’, and the extent he has to go to that end, is the focus of ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

It’s not as if you do not have brothers who are completely devoted to their sisters’ welfare in this day and age. Sibling love has always been a strong element in Hindi cinema. But both the way the plot plays out, and even more importantly, how it is treated, pushes us back in time, and not in a salutory way.

Lala Kedarnath (Akshay Kumar) runs his ‘chaat-ki-dukaan’ in Chandni Chowk with a solo USP: all expectant women who eat his ‘gol-gappas’ will deliver sons. Boom. There goes your first gong; your jaw drops. This is just the beginning, of course. Within seconds, Lalaji waltzes into his house, ensconced in a narrow gali, labelling his unmarried sisters by their physical characteristics: one is overweight, the other is dark, the third is a hoyden; only the oldest, the ‘achcha bacchcha’ (good girl) is naturally the only one who is fair and demure. Nope, not kidding.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar shares emotional note for Bhumi Pednekar ahead of Raksha Bandhan release: ‘Takes a very secure actor…’

So, this is what we get. Lalaji negotiating the ‘burden’ of his ‘unbyaahi behens’ on the one hand, and on the other, trying to balance his filial duties with his own desires. A childhood sweetheart (Bhumi Pednekar), waiting in the wings, her loudmouth father (Neeraj Sood) hovering. When there are marriages to be arranged with cash and kind changing hands, there have to be marriage brokers (Seema Pahwa). And how can dowry deaths be far behind?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

I’m not sure what made me more uncomfortable — the mothballed plot detailing, the contrivances, the high-pitched melodrama which used to be part and parcel of movies we thought we had deep-sixed decades back; or the conviction that low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, hugely popular at one time, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood.

Lalaji being much older than the women he is surrounded by, is given a reason when we are well into the film, leading to more sniffles. A funeral provides everyone a chance to have a good cry. Finally, once everyone on screen has been wrung out of the last tear, a few rays of positivity appear. Remember the standard method used to shove in a shard of progressiveness well after the film had bludgeoned us with its saccharine? Here too, once the three-fourth mark is safely over, after the loss of a young girl and, wait for it, a kidney, the film suddenly becomes a beacon for girls to stand on their own feet, and fight the evils of dowry.

Well, hurrah, but this better-late-than-never change of heart feels like a calculated after-thought, to keep the carping so-called progressives happy after the supposedly traditional types have had their fill.

Advertisement

What keeps us going, in as much as it does, is the absolute commitment that Akshay displays in his role of ‘bada bhaiyya’, not slipping out of his character even once. The ladies aren’t too bad either, whenever they get a chance to get in a word edgewise. When they are shown to be their own persons, owning their size and shade, the film shifts welcome gears. You wish there was more of this.

You end up asking, is this the only way that the ‘bhaiyya mere, rakhi ka bandhan toh nibhaana’ vibe can be top-lined for today’s audiences?

Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan movie cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khatib, Sahejmeen Kaur, Neeraj Sood, Sahil Mehta
Raksha Bandhan movie director: Aanand L Rai
Raksha Bandhan movie rating: 1.5 stars

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 10:03:30 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Premium
Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Raksha Bandhan 2022, Akshay Kumar-Alka to Sara-Ibrahim
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Akshay Kumar-Alka to Sara-Ibrahim, Bollywood siblings who have each other’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement