Pyre movie review: An affecting tale of love, loneliness and resilience

Pyre movie review: Leaving home comes with so many caveats attached. Will we return? If it’s been a while, will we be the same? Will the people left behind be the same? And that eternal question, can we ever go home again, hovers uneasily, with no easy answers.

There can be nothing more eternal than the hills. And there can be nothing more emotive than a set of old parents determined to stay where they are, waiting patiently for the answers. Pyre’s lead characters (Padam Singh and Hira Devi) are in their eighties. They have lived in their tiny mountain abode all their lives, dealing with nature and all its vagaries, and patience is all they have.

The two-hour film is set in a picturesque Uttarakhand hamlet, where cloudbursts and landslides are not treated as calamities. The rubble that rolls down is usually pushed to the side, and continuous makeshift repairs ensure life goes on as before. Till, of course, the deluge becomes unstoppable.

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Pyre is the kind of film where nothing much happens, and everything does, the drama encapsulated in the immersive rhythms of the mountain living. The old couple wait for the return of their only son, who left for Mumbai nearly thirty years back. Livestock is tended to, sickness is attended to, even as neighbours who’ve lived alongside start leaving themselves, leaving the two as the lone inhabitants of their hills: their faces, as old and craggy, are framed against their window, looking out at their beloved landscape.

Kapri moves away from the kind of broad humour and heavy sentiment he has attempted in his previous films, Pihu and Miss Tanakpur Hazir Ho, neither of which I liked, to a quieter, observational style, which suits his subject to a T. I liked Pyre very much.

His actors, clearly non-professionals, look natural, not Bollywood actors parachuted to the hills: the camera doesn’t appear to be an intrusion. A long horn, echoing over the hillside, is used to summon neighbours Lakshman and Jeewan (Shubham Chandra and Shubham Chaudhary, respectively) when emergencies happen: the old woman has to frequently be taken to hospital, carried down the slope in a makeshift contraption, with the old man carting along one of his goats as barter.

The two are quite delightful in the way they squabble, like old-time spouses do, talking easily about each other’s passing almost in jest, even as we know that the remaining one will be devastated at the loss. Kapri, who’s also written the film, injects humour and earned pathos in their exchanges, even as the old woman refuses to stop smoking, while scolding her man on his not-so-secret tippling habit. The arrival of dakiya Bishan (Shadab Khan) comes with a fresh spurt of hope: will the letter be from their long-gone son, announcing his much-awaited return?

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The only false note comes when overwritten drama enters their climactic conversation: it’s then that they look like they are ‘acting’. But that doesn’t take away from the film’s primary strength, which becomes a moving statement about ageing, loneliness, resilience, and the power of hope: when the going gets tough, you do not flee. You stay and face the odds.

Pyre movie cast: Padam Singh, Hira Devi, Subhash Chandra Lakshman, Shubham Chaudhary, Sadab Khan Bishan

Pyre movie director: Vinod Kapri

Pyre movie rating: Three stars