Practical Magic 2 review: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman film is stuck in the ’90s

Practical Magic 2 movie review: You can’t pull a rabbit out of a hat every time. Sometimes, all you can do is pull out hair.

In 1998, Sandra Bullock was still awash in the success of the Speed films and gathering up more, while Nicole Kidman was already a big star. Besides, their joint film Practical Magic wasn’t even much of a critical or commercial hit – though it has had a better afterlife.

However, clearly a lot of people, the two actors now lying on either side of 60 included, thought there was some power left in the old spell to rustle up a Part 2.