Possible Love review: Lee Chang-dong returns with a quietly unsettling study of class and privilege

Possible Love movie review: Have you ever felt a film’s quiet observations about the contradictions and complexities of human behaviour slowly unsettling you? South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong evokes this feeling once again with Possible Love, his first feature since the much-acclaimed Burning (2018). Even when everything seems perfectly fine on the surface, there is an undercurrent of unease that gradually gets under your skin.

Written by Chang-dong and Oh Jung-mi, Possible Love is inspired by a real incident from 2009, when a car factory in South Korea laid off a third of its workforce. This was followed by a workers’ strike and a brutal crackdown by the authorities. For Chang-dong, this was not just another labour dispute but a critical event that could alter the course of the labour movement in the country. As a humanistic storyteller, he perhaps saw in it an opportunity to explore class inequality and the trauma that accompanies the loss of income and dignity.