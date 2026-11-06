Possible Love review: Lee Chang-dong returns with a quietly unsettling study of class and privilege

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Possible Love movie review: Have you ever felt a film’s quiet observations about the contradictions and complexities of human behaviour slowly unsettling you? South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong evokes this feeling once again with Possible Love, his first feature since the much-acclaimed Burning (2018). Even when everything seems perfectly fine on the surface, there is an undercurrent of unease that gradually gets under your skin.
Written by Chang-dong and Oh Jung-mi, Possible Love is inspired by a real incident from 2009, when a car factory in South Korea laid off a third of its workforce. This was followed by a workers’ strike and a brutal crackdown by the authorities. For Chang-dong, this was not just another labour dispute but a critical event that could alter the course of the labour movement in the country. As a humanistic storyteller, he perhaps saw in it an opportunity to explore class inequality and the trauma that accompanies the loss of income and dignity.
When ambitious and driven documentary filmmaker Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) chronicles the lives of laid-off workers, the film extends beyond their struggles to explore the intertwined lives of two married couples from vastly different economic backgrounds. A spirited Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) lives quietly with her laid-off husband Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and their shy young son, Cheol, until she encounters Ye-ji. She later meets Ye-ji’s husband, Sang-woo (Zo In-sung).
The affluent lifestyle of Ye-ji and Sang-woo, an heir to generational wealth, stands in sharp contrast to that of Mi-ok’s family. While Mi-ok is willing to help Ye-ji with her documentary, Ho-seok is grappling with alcoholism and anger issues. As Ye-ji gains access to Mi-ok’s life and home for her project, their worlds begin to collide. The resulting encounters are often awkward, particularly because Ye-ji seems determined to pretend that their considerable class differences do not matter. There is an unspoken uneasiness that Chang-dong subtly cultivates, drawing the audience into the discomfort of these interactions.
The four lead actors deliver compelling performances, bringing to life characters written with considerable care and detail. At the heart of the film is the intriguing bond between Mi-ok and Ye-ji. Through their relationship, Chang-dong examines power dynamics, hidden desires and the fragile empathy that surfaces when the privileged turn their attention to the suffering of the working class to pursue their own artistic ambitions and agenda.
Also Read – Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash conjure up the perfect epic for this Kalyuga
At 2 hours and 44 minutes, Possible Love demands patience as a slow-burn drama. But it rewards viewers with a rich cinematic experience, leaving them with observations and questions that linger long after the film ends. It evokes, in different ways, the unsettling social undercurrents of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (2019) and Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice — two other much acclaimed South Korean black comedies.
Rather than spelling out what he wishes to convey, Chang-dong allows the narrative’s undercurrents to do the work, nudging viewers towards uncomfortable realisations. It is this quiet, lingering unease that makes Possible Love an absorbing experience.
Possible Love movie director: Lee Chang-dong
Possible Love movie cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Cho Yeo-jeong, Sul Kyung-gu and Zo In-sung
Possible Love movie rating: 4 stars