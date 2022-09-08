scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Pinocchio movie review: It’s what Harry Styles would describe as something that ‘feels like a movie’

Pinocchio movie review: Robert Zemeckis' glossy remake of the animated Disney classic is an empty spectacle with a hit-or-miss Tom Hanks performance.

Rating: 2 out of 5
Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis' Pinocchio. (Photo: Disney+)

Pinocchio is the kind of story that has seeped into public consciousness through osmosis alone. You needn’t have read the source novel, nor should you have watched the several cinematic adaptations over the years to know the essentials of the narrative: it’s a morality tale about a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a fairy, and instructed by her to live a virtuous life if he wants to become a ‘real boy’.

It’s a wonder that it took Disney this long to produce a live-action remake of Pinocchio, considering that the studio’s opening fanfare remains, to this day, a version of “Wish Upon a Star” from the original 1940 animated film. But engagement — if not interest — in the studio’s retreads of its cartoon catalogue appears to have dwindled in the years since Alice in Wonderland made a billion dollars and prompted Disney to splurge billions more on remaking Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King.

Also read |Elvis: Baz Luhrmann’s bizarre biopic combines worst aspects of two terrible Indian blockbusters

But while each of those films made a killing at the box office, this week’s Pinocchio — rather worryingly — was sidelined to Disney+ very early on, despite the involvement of legendary director Robert Zemeckis. Once an equal of Steven Spielberg, Zemeckis has essentially sabotaged his own career by pivoting (almost exclusively) to making motion capture films and exorbitantly budgeted dramas. He found ways to make even regular films such as The Walk and Welcome to Marwen into lavish visual spectacles — not unlike what Peter Jackson did with his adaptation of The Lovely Bones. In fairness, though, this is the director of Forrest Gump that we’re talking about after all. He revels in excess.

Pinocchio is Zemeckis’ second streaming film in a row, but more interestingly for someone who has always been at the cutting-edge of the industry, also his second remake in a row. There’s a sense that Zemeckis is now working as a director-for-hire, much like Tim Burton. And it shows. With little personality and barely anything valuable to say about the world, the live-action Pinocchio remake is what Harry Styles would describe as something that ‘feels like a movie’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...

Reuniting with Tom Hanks for the first time since The Polar Express, Zemeckis is uncharacteristically reigned in in the film’s opening act, which unfolds entirely in Geppetto’s apartment. But it’s difficult to resist the film’s old-fashioned charms as internal monologues make way for musical numbers and vice versa. The transition from song to speech, on the other hand, is as seamless as the the CGI. Things peak when Cynthia Erivo arrives on the scene as the Blue Fairy and leaves Pinocchio with agency and an action-plan. She could’ve stuck around for more.

After remaining rather faithful to the original film — keep them peeled, however, for a quick Easter egg-filled shot of a wall full of clocks — Zemeckis and Chris Weitz’s screenplay deflates the moment Pinocchio leaves the nest and is confronted with the evils of the real world. The thematic core of his brief induction into a circus troupe, and his sojourn to Paradise Island with a bunch of scallywags is drowned under waves of Zemeckis’ overindulgent visuals and some truly baffling digs at social media influencers and the film industry. If that was their way of ‘updating’ the story, it was quite unnecessary.

Read more |Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Sam Raimi’s film is messy, but the MCU hasn’t been this interesting in years

The film momentarily flirts with profundity when it suggests that Geppetto is grieving the loss of his actual son, only to forget about this emotional thread seconds later. Hanks’ performance in that excellent opening act is suitably heartfelt, but becomes more exaggerated as the film spreads its wings. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, however, is consistently fun as Pinocchio’s conscience, Jiminy Cricket. His voice is unrecognisable behind Jiminy’s southern drawl and chipper timbre, almost as if it is the sonic equivalent of the prosthetics that Hanks was under in Elvis.

Advertisement

The most drastic change, however, comes right at the end — not the kaiju battle that Zemeckis’ shoehorns into the movie, perhaps as an effort to ramp up the scale in the climax, but a different detail altogether that I probably shouldn’t reveal here. Pinocchio could be an entertaining deviation for younger audiences — it’s vibrant, and eagerly generous with lessons about morality — but for fans of Zemeckis’ inventive earlier work, can’t help but feel like another safe, large-scale let-down.

Pinocchio
Director – Robert Zemeckis
Cast – Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Keegan-Michael Key
Rating – 2/5

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 04:36:27 pm
Next Story

On Asha Bhosle’s 89th birthday, granddaughter Zanai pens a poem: ‘You will always stay with me’

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

With Rahul Gandhi on padyatra in Tamil Nadu, Congress says BJP 'rattled'
Bharat Jodo Yatra

With Rahul Gandhi on padyatra in Tamil Nadu, Congress says BJP 'rattled'

Three things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

Three things that left me impressed the most

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shahid mira phtoos
Step inside Mira Rajput’s birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor makes it a night to remember
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement