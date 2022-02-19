Petite Maman movie review: Céline Sciamma’s new film is a whimsical, poignant exploration of grief

Petite Maman movie director: Céline Sciamma

Petite Maman movie cast: Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Stéphane Varupenne, Nina Meurisse and Margo Abascal.

Petite Maman movie rating: 5 stars

Halfway through Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman, two little girls are playing together when a woman arrives home, hobbling on a stick. “Bonjour,” she says to the one who is not her daughter, slightly bemused on account of having never seen her before. The girl, Nelly, looks at her, at a loss of words for a moment, and eventually responds with her own “bonjour”.

You see, Nelly was playing with Marion, the girl who would give birth to her when she grows up, and the woman, Marion’s mother, is her recently departed grandmother. Nelly has travelled back in time.

It is a potent scene that, like almost everything else in this movie, Sciamma plays down as though circumstances involving a daughter meeting her similarly-aged mother were commonplace. There is no discernible change in Nelly’s expression. The scene has no music. And yet, the moment is fabulously effective, all the more so, perhaps, because of the impressive subtlety at display here.

It’s not Cinéma vérité, precisely, but does have a few elements of observational cinema.

Sciamma, who last directed 2019’s acclaimed period masterpiece Portrait of a Lady on Fire, has gone for a much modest scale this time. The main characters are the girls, played by twin sisters Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz. Adults are there, too, in the form of Nelly’s adult mother, father, and Marion’s mother, but this story’s focus is Nelly and Marion’s relationship.

The Sanz sisters are both extraordinary, wonderfully acting the part of the wise and the jaded beyond their eight-odd years. Their scenes together make up most of the movie’s 72-minute runtime, in which they roam around in the autumnal woods, bond over board games, and invent their own delicacies in the kitchen. Those scenes feel so lifelike and raw that I suspect they weren’t told they were being filmed, and were just asked to spend time together.

It is surreal to watch them talk about their shared experiences, connecting with each other over their temporally displaced relationship. One may be a mother and the other a daughter, they anyway interact with each other like friends. In one scene, Nelly asks her 8-year-old mother whether her adult version is unhappy because of her. “I think it’s not your fault. You didn’t make me sad,” responds Marion.

Sciamma’s confidence in her young leads is remarkable as with their conversations, she has explored heavy themes like grief, loneliness, death, and acceptance.

Even for a movie this intimate, the director has not compromised with her cinematic artistry. The film begins with a beautiful tracking shot that trails Nelly as she impassively bids goodbye to the residents of a nursing home, where her grandmother died. The camerawork, by Sciamma’s regular collaborator Claire Mathon, keeps its focus on Nelly and Marion, using close-up shots in indoor settings and wider takes in the outdoors and the woods.

The film is presented, almost in its entirety, without a background score. Instead, Sciamma uses ambient sounds — susurration of leaves and sigh of the wind — to punctuate the scenes. It fits well with the morose, whimsical tone of the movie. With the premise and themes of the movie, it is hard not to imagine, in dismay, what if Hollywood, especially (God forbid) Disney had made (or remake) Petite Maman. One can picture a film too drowned in visual effects, dance sequences and histrionics to make much sense of. Perhaps there would be cute, fantastical creatures that populate the woods too that can be made into toys.

No, let’s not give them ideas.