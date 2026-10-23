Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar review: This Luv Ranjan-backed rom-com struggles to find its spark

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar movie review: Three flatmates sitting around lumpy couches, slinging slang, while looking for the love of their lives : remember the 2011 Pyaar Ka Punchnama trio, which refreshed these tropes with a distinctly desi vibe?
Cut to 2026. The threesome slumming it on the outskirts of Delhi, more gender inclusive by dropping a guy for a gal, has switched it up for a swisher look, both in terms of office-and-home decor.
What hasn’t changed, even if the director of that one has a producer’s credit on this one, is the search for The One: a school reunion is used as an excuse to hook up with those who remained stubbornly out of reach. Will he, won’t she? That eternal question, as well as bad mouthing frenemies, will never get old, whichever decade it may be, so if that’s the endeavour of the youngies at the centre of this Gen Z-coded rom com, so be it: my interest lay in whether this bunch of new faces will be able to pull it off.
While a young woman may no longer need an excuse to share a flat with two old male pals, this 2026 dostana makes it a point to underline that Shivi (Sargun Kaur Luthra) will be a gal who can throw around gaalis, not a girlie-girl who’s happier not being ‘hot’, even when her loyal pals Govind aka Govi (Sparsh Walia) and Vedant (Kunal Vaid) are right there to help her achieve the ‘look’.
Can high-school crushes, never confessed to, be manifested in the present? Shivi gets stars in her eyes when she looks at hottie senior Tushar (Karan Shergill); the same goes for Govi and Gehna (Alisha Chopra) and Vedant and Simran (Sakshi Vaidya). Predictably, the path of true love is rough, leaving the three friends hanging.
Will they get their pehla pyaar doosri baar is not even a question, because Bollywood hasn’t yet grown up enough to give us real heartbreak in lieu of love. So our sextet circle around each other, exchanging sugary smiles and angry barbs, most of which feel like dialogues, while showing off their toned bods in designer dresses; the back-chat feels familiar, with none of the slouchy sharpness of the original trio, two of whom– Kartik Aryan and Divyenndu– have gained stardom.
Also Read – Udta Teer movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana film is a tedious mix of spoof and sentiment
And this is where it gets better, they do manage to break free of the lehengas and jewellery in the climactic DDLJ-redux section, coming into their own. This is when we laugh along with the gang– all of whom feel fresh and provide froth– and wish them and their pyaar well.
But can it even be a Luv Ranjan film without a girl being the bad guy? Or will we need to wait for the teesri baar for that to happen?
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar movie cast: Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Alisha Chopra, Sakshi Vaidya, Karan Shergill
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar movie director: Anuj Saini
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar movie rating: Two and a half stars.