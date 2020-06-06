Cast: Omkar Das Manikpuri,Raghubir Yadav,Nawajuddin Siddiqui,Malaika Shenoy,Shalini Vatsa,Vishal Sharma,Naseerudin Shah

Director: Anusha Rizvi

Rating:***

He is the original live suicider. Do you know how big this is? The person asking this breathless question is a TV reporter,clearly deficient in grammatical sense,but equally clearly alive to a story involving death. The person being referred to is a no-name farmer in a no-name village,about to give up his life for the monetary benefits which will come to him after he is dead and gone. First-time director Anusha Rizvis disturbing satire on the state of India today Peepli [Live cuts deep,letting it bleed.

Natha ( Omkar Das Manikpuri),resident of Peepli ‘gaon,stands to lose everything because of an unpaid loan. Despondent,Natha and his brother Buddhiya ( Yadav) sit by their about-to-be auctioned fields,looking for a way out. The government will take something,and then give you something,says the local big man,surrounded by his coterie of fawning cops and muscle men,and a reluctant compact is made between paisa and jaan.

Rizvi and her co-director Mahmood Farooqui are not on unfamiliar territory. The 2009 Marathi film Gabricha Paus was a stark tale about farmers committing suicide. Citified television reporters rushing to the deep interiors to chase a story with the help of a local journalist was also part of last years Mohandas. And the collusion between corrupt politicos and chhutbhaiya netas in rural India has long been on Shyam Benegals map,even though,lately,his villages have been sets. But where Peepli [Live raises the bar is with its brilliant casting : not one person in the film is out of place,and not once does anyone do,or say,anything thats out of character.

Rizvi writes and directs sharply,and except a few flat passages uninflected by irony, keeps it brisk. Her own experiences as a TV professional are put to good use in the authentic re-creation of a media frenzy which feeds on bodies and spits out the bones. The village of Peepli goes live,as rival channels jostle to put their reporters on the spot ( theres a minor swipe at print,too),in search for sticky eyeballs,even if it means investigating the colour and consistency of Nathas poo : kya issse Nathaji ki manosthithi ka pataa chal sakta hai,yells one,demanding the presence of a shrink for a spot assessment.

Its a pleasure to see Raghubir Yadav in a full-fledged role rather than a sidekick. He is one of the few known faces ( the other being Naseerudin Shah playing an opportunist ‘mantri with verve),and he also gets to do something he does really well: sing. He belts out a rousing version of ‘Mehengai Dayan Khaye Jaat Hai,the folksy tone carrying over to another apt ditty,Chola Maati Ke Ram,sung by Nageen Tanvir,whos had long association with her late father Habibs Naya Theatre group,from where several actors have been sourcedthe chief reason why the film feels so real.

As the local reporter with a late-developing conscience,Nawazuddin Siddiqui is very good. So are Malaika Shenoy,the thinking-and-speaking-in-English TV reporter,and her main rival,the hilarious Hindi-‘bhashi Vishal Sharma. Such a welcome change from big budget Bollywoods hamhanded attempts at taking pot-shots at the media,the last two being Ramgopal Varmas Rann,and R Balkis Paa.

But the man who unobtrusively steals the show is Omkar Das Manikpuri. The frail Natha has the tonnage to take on the combined might of the media and polity,and the beauty is that he doesnt know it. Propelled relentlessly towards an end he doesnt want,he turns out to be an unlikely hero: the films chilling conclusion,which makes up in spades for its sagging bits,is even darker than in the cult black comedy,Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Peepli [Live is the kind of film we need more of. Watch it.

