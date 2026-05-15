Pati Patni Aur Woh Do movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s chaotic film has more confusion, less comedy

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do movie review: The first film with the title Pati Patni Aur Woh came out in 1978. Many marriages are shorter, and if not, the Woh is the least of their problems.

But clearly, till box office does them part, the idea of a film based on a husband, a wife and the other woman remains irresistible. In this case, it is not just one Woh but two, and they are not the only perfectly sensible women seemingly losing their heads around Prajapati (Ayushmaan Khurrana), Regional Forest Officer dubbed “leopard Casanova”.

He catches the big cat in one swoop of the net, staring right into its VFX face. Thankfully, a goat and a wolf are the only other animals smarted in the making of this film.