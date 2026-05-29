Passenger movie review: A predictable road trip film

Passenger movie review: The wise woman Diane (Melissa Leo) who knows all about the things that can go wrong on the road advises Maddie (Lou Llobell) seriously: “People don’t take trips. Trips take people.”

That’s just her way of saying that please avoid lonely, dark roads at night, and should you have to, never, ever stop.

But by then, the road trip of Maddie and Tyler (Jacob Scipio) has put them in the path of a demonic being that is mythically known as Passenger (Joseph Lopez). Once he has latched on to you, for whatever reason, he travels with you, so to speak.