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Passenger movie review: A predictable road trip film
Passenger movie review: Almost everything expected of a horror film, from blood to gore to jump scares, happens in the film. Almost everything that you know will come to pass does.
Passenger movie review: The wise woman Diane (Melissa Leo) who knows all about the things that can go wrong on the road advises Maddie (Lou Llobell) seriously: “People don’t take trips. Trips take people.”
That’s just her way of saying that please avoid lonely, dark roads at night, and should you have to, never, ever stop.
But by then, the road trip of Maddie and Tyler (Jacob Scipio) has put them in the path of a demonic being that is mythically known as Passenger (Joseph Lopez). Once he has latched on to you, for whatever reason, he travels with you, so to speak.
Maddie and Tyler are on the road in a van, their new home, an adventure that Tyler has been looking forward to. Maddie, who is a product of foster homes and hence constant change, is not very keen and Llobell captures her silent unease well.
However, Passenger doesn’t have much patience for such subtlety. So, almost everything expected of a horror film, from blood to gore to jump scares, happens in the film. Almost everything that you know will come to pass does.
The most striking visual is the Passenger striking when Maddie and Tyler are cosily watching Roman Holiday projected on a screen in a quiet part of the forest – despite all the warnings they have got.
Also Read – Obsession movie review: Inde Navarrette brings the chills in Curry Barker’s tragi-comic horror
As a scared Maddie tries to make out where the demon is hiding in the dark, she holds up the projector to use its light as a torch, and Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck are suddenly all around them, on trees, trunks, branches, bushes…
But, not all roads lead to Rome.
Passenger movie director: André Øvredal
Passenger movie cast: Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, Melissa Leo, Joseph Lopez
Passenger movie rating: 1 star
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