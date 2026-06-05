Parimala and Co movie review: Jayaram, Urvashi’s comedy thriller is a lazy disaster

Parimala and Co Movie Review: Think Thalaivan Thalaivii was a low bar? Director Pandiraaj proves us wrong with a hollow crime comedy that even Mysskin's impressive performance can't fully rescue.

Rating: 1 out of 5
Written by: Anandu Suresh
7 min readJun 5, 2026 10:50 PM IST
Parimala and Co movie review: Director Pandiraaj delivers a hollow crime comedy.Parimala and Co movie review: Although the Jayaram-Urvashi starrer is a whodunit at its core, director Pandiraaj never manages to raise the stakes effectively. (Screenshot: YouTube/thinkmusicofficial)
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Parimala and Co Movie Review & Rating: After watching Thalaivan Thalaivii (2025), the first thought that came to my mind was that Pandiraaj, the director himself, could never create anything worse. He had set a shockingly low bar that one would think could only be lowered further with a deliberate and determined effort. Be it intentional or not, Pandiraaj has proven me wrong. But I hope I wasn’t the only one who went into Parimala and Co with the dumb confidence that “this wouldn’t be worse than Thalaivan Thalaivii,” only to be completely knocked out.

While Parimala and Co isn’t one of the worst Tamil movies to have come out in recent times, it gets under one’s skin throughout, as it feels like one of the most lazily written and conceived mainstream commercial Tamil films in recent memory. Despite its core being a tried-and-true (and even hackneyed, to be honest) whodunit, even its story has been developed in an unimpressive manner, let alone its script.

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Parimala (Jayaram) and Suthandhira (Urvashi) live in a rented house in Chennai with their two daughters, Parasakthi (Sanjana Krishnamoorthy) and Madhumitha (Ananthika Sanilkumar). Although they are a middle-class family who must employ all sorts of tactics to make ends meet each month, the four mostly live in peace, loving and fighting among themselves like any other family. However, their lives take a sudden turn when local criminal Varghese (Sandy), who had been pestering and harassing Madhumitha to fall in love with him, is found murdered.

Having had several public fights with Varghese over his actions towards Madhumitha, which the entire neighbourhood has witnessed on several occasions, the family assumes that the case will fall on their heads. Worse still, each of the four suspects the others of having committed the murder. With Inspector Emperuman’s (Mysskin) entrance, the scene becomes heated, leading to a cat-and-mouse game among them all.

Watch Parimala and Co trailer here:

The sheer laziness in Parimala and Co is evident right from the outset, as it’s marred by familiar portrayals, instances, and characterisations. Parasakthi and Madhumitha are xerox copies of almost every middle-class young siblings to have existed in Indian commercial cinema, and their bond is established solely by showing them fighting among themselves and, in between, enjoying lighter moments together. The movie never explores them or their relationship beyond the surface level.

On the other hand, Parimala and Suthandhira’s characters and dialogues, in particular, seem to have been crafted with Jayaram and Urvashi’s exceptional on-screen chemistry — displayed several times over the years (but is completely absent here) — in mind. Most of their exchanges sound like playful bickering; however, they don’t come across as genuine or funny, but rather as quite desperate, as if the makers were trying to cash in on what worked for the actors previously.

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Even the setup, the conflicts that follow, and the rising stakes appear extremely artificial, giving the feeling that they were created solely to keep it a “light-hearted” crime thriller — a genre that has been working significantly well in regional industries in recent times. What remains are the ambitions, as Parimala and Co’s script is extremely hollow, with many scenes appearing to have been added solely to lengthen the film.

Although the movie is a whodunit at its core, the writer-director never manages to raise the stakes effectively, failing to generate tension for the audience or even the central characters. The narrative simply meanders from one point to another, unsure of how to proceed or where to go. What pulls it down further is the lack of organic humour, rendering Parimala and Co a dull ride devoid of comedy or thrills. Towards the end, it even takes a completely different route in terms of theme, making one wonder if Pandiraaj even gave his script a final read before going into production.

From start to finish, Jayaram keeps gnashing his teeth in moments of frustration, almost as if that's his stock expression for Parimala and Co. The absolute lack of creativity at Parimala and Co is also evident in the uninspired performances by the lead actors.

While it isn’t as problematic as Thalaivan Thalaivii, Parimala and Co features quite a few misogynistic portrayals and sick body-shaming “jokes.” Even after being called out umpteen times, the fact that Tamil filmmakers still shamelessly slip in tasteless “jokes” about Yogi Babu’s appearance is appalling, and director Pandiraaj is no different from his colleagues.

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The first time we see Yogi, who plays Uyir Ulag (yes, that’s his name), the owner of Parimala’s rented house, his real-life hairstyle is mocked by comparing it to a flowerpot. Later, it is revealed that Uyir previously worked in Nigeria, and we have seen enough Indian movies by now to understand that this choice isn’t innocent. If filmmakers think this is what the audience wants, I can only say that it’s no wonder their films bomb one after the other because they really don’t know their audience.

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The absolute lack of creativity in Parimala and Co is also evident in the uninspired performances by the lead actors, who essentially repeat the same theatrics over and over, even though they weren’t funny the first time. From start to finish, Jayaram keeps gnashing his teeth in moments of frustration, almost as if that’s his stock expression for the movie.

Even Urvashi, despite having demonstrated her comedic brilliance several times over the decades, struggles here, seemingly because of the lack of notes from the director and the lack of depth in her character. Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar’s portrayals are also quite uninspired. Sandy, meanwhile, delivers what can only be described as an awful rehash of pretty much all his recent eccentric performances, pulling the movie further down.

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If there’s anything that saves Parimala and Co even a bit, it’s Mysskin’s impressive performance, as he nails the stubborn, grey and humorous aspects of his character, Inspector Emperuman, well. His performance in the emotional sequence towards the end is especially touching, as he almost lifts an already-dead movie, even if just a bit.

In conclusion, I just want to say… Pandiraaj could have at least spoofed director Jeethu Joseph’s Papanasam/Drishyam, and it might still have worked out better for him.

Parimala and Co movie cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy
Parimala and Co movie director: Pandiraaj
Parimala and Co movie rating: 1 star

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Anandu Suresh
Anandu Suresh
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Anandu Suresh is a distinguished Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express Online, where he serves as a leading voice in cinematic critique and industry analysis. With over six years of rigorous experience in the media landscape, he has established a reputation for incisive, long-form commentary that bridges the gap between commercial cinema and art-house narratives. Experience & Career Anandu’s professional journey is rooted in a deep academic and practical foundation in the humanities and communication. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature and a PG Diploma in Journalism and Communication. Before ascending to his current editorial leadership role at The Indian Express, he honed his skills on the news desk of The New Indian Express in Hyderabad. His career is marked by a transition from core news operations to specialized cultural journalism, allowing him to bring a structured, news-oriented rigor to the entertainment beat. Expertise & Focus Areas While Anandu’s portfolio spans the global cinematic landscape, he is widely regarded as an expert in Malayalam Cinema. His unique approach to film criticism is defined by: Cinema Anatomy: A dedicated column where he deconstructs the structural layers of films to uncover deeper sociopolitical meanings. Marginalized Narratives: A commitment on-ground and analytical reporting on how cinema represents or fails marginalized communities. Critiquing "Performative Wokeness": Rigorous analysis of modern filmmaking trends, identifying the difference between authentic representation and superficial social commentary. Multimedia Discourse: Actively fostering continuous public dialogue on cinema through digital platforms and archival research. Authoritativeness & Trust Anandu Suresh is a trusted authority in the film journalism circuit, frequently providing exclusive coverage from major international festivals like the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). His work goes beyond standard reviews; he is known for holding the industry accountable, as seen in his extensive reporting on sensitive issues like the 2017 Kerala actress assault case and the legal complexities surrounding film credits. By prioritizing "Journalism of Courage," Anandu ensures his readers receive commentary that is not only intellectually stimulating but also ethically grounded and factually robust. ... Read More

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