Parasite movie review: A subtle and subversive depiction of class

Parasite movie review: The Bong Joon-Ho film is very unsettling. Parasite movie review: The Bong Joon-Ho film is very unsettling.

Parasite movie cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam

Parasite movie director: Bong Joon-Ho

Parasite movie rating: 4 stars

Korean director Bong Joon-Ho’s latest film, a top Oscar contender, is a subtle and subversive depiction of class. The setting is Korean, and Ho brings out that country’s obsession with America, English, North Korea and aspirations succinctly. But in depicting the many layers that divide, and blind, the rich from the poor, the poor from the rich, the men from the women, the husbands from the wives, Parasite is universal. And very, very unsettling.

The rich are not all bad, and the poor not all good. However, it is in keeping up appearances, of both goodness and badness, that we maintain what passes off as order. And so it is that the well-to-do Parks welcome into their house, one by one, an entire family who take up various jobs around their home without them being any wiser. The husband takes no interest in running the household, the wife’s worth lies in ensuring that he doesn’t have to. That everything from kids’ grades to their art faculties, the cooking to the washing, even the hiring and the sacking, doesn’t demand any exertion from him.

They live in a “semi-basement”, out of work but smart, ambitious and willing to cut corners to get ahead. The first to make his way into the Park home is Kevin, a smart man whose English can rival any university student’s but who is held back for lack of a degree. He is hired as Park daughter’s tutor. He gets his sister in for the Park son, a little boy whose mother is convinced he has eccentric artistic talent. The sister, Jessica, convinces the Park wife that what the son’s feverish scribblings indicate is a childhood trauma, which “art therapy”, costing a little extra, will cure. Kim (a Ho favourite) comes in as the chauffeur and man about the house and his wife as the housekeeper.

One night when the Parks are on a camping trip, Kim and family decide to have a nice little party. They talk about how nice the Parks are, and whether it’s the money that makes them so, or whether it’s the fact that money means they are left with “no resentments”. Looking on at the front yard through large French windows, as a storm builds, they are imagining owning a house such as this, when their nightmare starts.

Ho, who has also co-written the story, has several surprises and twists up his sleeve. And many metaphors. About upstairs, downstairs. Loyalty, love. Virtue, vice. Gutter, smell. Casual affluence, deliberate offence. Rain/sun, floods/heat. The wool we pull over our eyes as we turn the other way, telling ourselves some lies to help us do that, even as we draw lines that are “not to be crossed”.

Ho strips that wool off, thread by thread. Right down to the only truth there is, not education, not degree, not work — money.

