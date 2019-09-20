Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie review: Karan Deol leaves zero impact

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie cast: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba, Akash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Kamini Khanna

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie director: Sunny Deol

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie rating: Half star

Question: Would anyone other than a fond papa have launched Karan Deol?

Short answer: No.

The perfectly pleasant, perfectly unremarkable Karan, son of Sunny, gets a traditional old-school ‘hero’ launch in Pal Pal Ke Paas. He gets to romance a young woman, shake a leg, fight off a bunch of baddies, just the way his father and grandfather did, in their own eras, in their own love stories. But unlike those two worthies, Dharam who is still ‘garam’, and Sunny who can still roar, this youngest Deol leaves zero impact.

Karan Sehgal runs a resort in the mountains, and his star offering, a high-altitude trek becomes a snarky target for young video blogger Seher Sethi (Bambba). The two young things, who call each other Miss Sethi and Mr Sehgal, chopper off towards tough trails and choppy waters to rappel down steep cliffs, catch fish, cook it on campfires. And so on and so forth.

The scenery is spectacular, but the humans are plain annoying: what kind of experienced trekker takes on a screechy female who insists on packing her soft toy in her backpack? Yes, it’s that kind of movie. And no, it’s not cute.

In the first half, the locations are the eye-ball grabbers. In the second, gabby family members, jealous boy-friends, plotting politicos, and sundry others show up. Coochie-coo-ing switches to melodrama, and it’s all stale and off-putting. The girl is just a tad better than the boy, but just a tad, and at the end, all you feel is dispirited: is this really 2019, and this a here-and-now love story?

Early on in the film, a character says: ‘stop, please stop’. You wish someone had listened.