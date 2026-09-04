Onslaught movie review: Adria Arjona’s slasher thirller is all guns, little fire

Celeste (Adria Arjona) is a troubled ex-Marine roughing it out in a trailer park in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by similar misfits and discontents, and guns, loads and loads of them. When others shoot the breeze, she literally takes her guns out and does target practice, on carved Halloween pumpkins.

Having her ex drop their young daughter (Blake Kennedy) for the weekend to this trailer park is a dangerous enough proposition.

But that’s not the half of it.

It is only one of the many misconstrued pieces of the puzzle that is Onslaught – seemingly talking a lot, but actually not saying anything.