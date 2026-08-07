Ohh My Dog movie review: Pankaj Tripathi, stray dogs are stars of rare kid-friendly film

Ohh My Dog movie review: Kids and dogs are an irresistible combination. Ohh My Dog gives us, yes, dogs with their undying love and loyalty, which make you remember a time when Indian cinema made films which children could watch with delight.

In an Assam village, Apu (Maahi Rai) discovers his beloved Momo has gone missing. Both the distraught boy and his mother (Geeta Aggarwal Sharma) go to the local cop-station to file a complaint. A policeman (Vijay Mishra) is finally moved by Apu’s distress and swings into action, but he is too slow for the smart kid with sharp sleuth instincts (a nice Satyajit Ray-Feluda touch there), who begins tracking his beloved Momo with the help of his teacher (Sulakhyana Baruah).