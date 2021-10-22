Oh Manapenne! movie review: This remake reminds us why we loved Pelli Choopulu

It seems there is an innate benefit in remaking films that are older than five years. When filmmakers remake a popular film, which is relatively new, it comes with some significant challenges. The film is still fresh in the memory of the audience. And any missteps in the remake that hurts the memory of the beloved original will not be treated kindly. It also requires an awful amount of original thinking on the part of the filmmakers in terms of the treatment, staging and performance of actors.

A little older movie, however, makes the process a lot easier for the filmmakers. Many are unlikely to vividly remember the original. So the foggy memory actually works in favour of the remake. Instead of invoking deep analysis and comparison, a well made frame-by-frame remake would remind us why we loved the original film in the first place. Case in point — Oh Manapenne!.

Director Kaarthikk Sundar and screenwriter Deepak Sundarrajan have been clever with the title. The film’s name is inspired by AR Rahman’s hit romantic track Omana Penne from Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. In the song, Omana Penne is used as a term of endearment. The film’s title, however, literally means ‘Oh, the bride’. Kaarthikk and Deepak maintain the same zappy energy, coupled with a breezy tone throughout the movie. And the lion’s credit for making this remake work goes to their well-thought-out casting choices.

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar are easy on the eyes. And also, they bring a sleek, modern and refreshing appeal to the movie, something similar to what Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma achieved in Pelli Choopulu.

Oh Manapenne! is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.