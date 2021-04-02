scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 02, 2021
Latest news

Nomadland movie review: The other side of the American dream

Nomadland movie review: The film's biggest accomplishment is putting a woman at the centre of this voyage of the self, relieving herself in the open, revealing herself in the open, driving her own destiny.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5
Written by Shalini Langer | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 6:51:50 pm
nomadland national society of film critics awardsNomadland, written and directed by Chloe Zhao, is based on the 2017 non-fiction book, Nomadland: Surviving America in Twenty-First Century. (Photo: AP)

Nomadland movie director: Chloe Zhao
Nomadland movie cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May
Nomadland movie rating: 3.5 stars

They are the “workhorses” of the “tyranny of the marketplace” who, in the evening of their lives, have been “set out to pasture”. In its grand sweep of those inhabiting the other side of the American dream — those going gently into the night, that is — that brief statement by its mentor-in-chief is the most political Nomadland gets. The film is more about the personal, about breaking away, stripping down, about the distances that bind, and the proximities that do so too, and about losing and finding yourself in the vastness of life.

Zhao, the writer, director and editor of Nomadland, which is based on a book by the same name, takes a poetic, almost operatic, approach to it. McDormand’s Fern is as bare as the landscapes she halts in on her travels across small-town America in her RV, picking up odd jobs like cleaning toilets to hauling stones, Amazon factory floor to a fast-food kitchen, making and leaving friends along the way, deliberately eschewing any close contact.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Oscar buzz is already around McDormand, whose naked face conveys every bit of the conflicts Fern is struggling with. Apart from her and Straithairn, wasted in a thankless and unnecessary role, the others in the film are real-life nomads themselves, who have rejected lives grounded in organised suburbia for one on uncertain RV wheels. They keep running into each other, in different parts of the country, at different times of the year, doing different things — and almost immediately are friends again, singing songs and sharing stories, around bonfires under star-lit skies.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

It is this coming together of disparate pieces so well together, effortlessly, with Nomadland shying away from friction of any kind, that takes away from its storytelling. Deaths, family confrontations, hospital emergencies, all happen offscreen. Its characters come from a deep well of pain and reach a deep sense of content, but the film itself hangs disappointingly in the middle.

Also read |Riz Ahmed first Muslim to get lead actor nom, Chloe Zhao first woman of colour in director category: How Oscars made history

Perhaps the film’s biggest accomplishment is putting a woman at the centre of this voyage of the self, relieving herself in the open, revealing herself in the open, capable of love, capable of hurt, driving her own destiny.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut visits Shree Nath Ji Temple in Udaipur
Kangana Ranaut choses bridal red as she visits Udaipur temple, says her ‘tears wouldn’t stop’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x