Director:Ivan Reitman

Cast: Natalie Portman,Ashton Kutcher,Kevin Kline

Rating: ***

Movie Review: No Strings Attached Emma is a hard-working doctor. She wears her white coat as a badge of honour,and slings her stethoscope around her chest to ward off unwanted emotions. Adam is a good-looking fellow who wants to be a writer,and who is all for getting into feelings all the way in. No Strings Attached gets in the standard rom com trope of throwing opposites together and getting them to attract,but takes it much further,giving us a film thats funny and sexy in equal proportions.

Reitman inverts the usual paradigm : its the girl whos commitment-phobic,wanting to keep it basic ( which means having sex,lots of it,at any time both are free and able to get it together); the guy wants more. The couplings between Adam ( Kutcher) and Emma (Portman) are fast and furious,but they are saved from monotony by lashings of humour. She says : we were spooning with our clothes on,and thats bad. Part of the fun comes from Adam having a vainglorious TV star for a father ( Kilne) whos so desperate to fight advancing middle-age that he will leap at anything in skirts ( or skimpy bikinis,as the case may be),even if it his sons ex-girlfriend.

The real pleasure of a rom com is just how well the leads come together : through a series of well-constructed scenes,we are left in no doubt that these two fit right into each other. After the dark,dark Black Swan in which she plays an obsessive ballerina,Portman effortlessly switches gears for this light-hearted fling. She is a pleasure to watch,this one,her intelligence kept just so in view : enough to entertain,not to intimidate. And Kutcher,whos had a slim acting career till now,finally lucks into a part which he makes completely his own with a great deal of charm and candour.

‘No Strings Attached energizes the tired romantic comedy genre by combining a pair of comely lovers and lines which leap and fizz,except when they have to fight mushy dips. This is the perfect V Day date movie : go,hold hands,laugh out loud.

