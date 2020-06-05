No Big Bang Here

The Green Lantern
DIRECTOR: Martin Campbell
CAST: Ryan Reynolds,Peter Sarsgaard,Blake Lively,Mark Strong
Rating: **1/2
So heres another masked superhero from the comic books,but this ones more crusader than avenger. Hal (Reynolds) is a guy who shirks responsibility,walking away from things which require commitment. Along comes the life-changing event: an encounter with a dying alien who declares that Hal is the chosen one,anoints him the keeper of a mighty ring,and charges him with saving the world.
In The Green Lantern,it has to be rescued from a mad professor (Sarsgaard) whos got severe daddy issues,and the biggest chip on his stooping shoulders. An alien form has infected him,so hes well set on the path to perdition,but not before dragging his eternal rival Hal,and,of course,the world,down with him. The two slug it out over,what else,a good-looking woman (Lively) who recognises childhood pal Hal under the mask in a flash,and why shouldnt she? The mask only covers his nose and eyes,leaving his essential Hal-ness for all to see.
This film works better when the superhero is being his human self under that emerald mask. All the prancing about on a galaxy far far away where Hal meets the other Green Lanterns,and the wise ancients,and a gigantic gruff sergeant-type who learns him his ropes is all a bit of a bore. So are the intergalactic chases,and the biff-bang-thuds as our Green Lantern battles the bad Parallax,all gigantic open mouth and teeth,and consigns it to the burning embers of the sun. Its cosmic all right,but very far from epic.
