No Big Bang Here

The Green Lantern

DIRECTOR: Martin Campbell

CAST: Ryan Reynolds,Peter Sarsgaard,Blake Lively,Mark Strong

Rating: **1/2

So heres another masked superhero from the comic books,but this ones more crusader than avenger. Hal (Reynolds) is a guy who shirks responsibility,walking away from things which require commitment. Along comes the life-changing event: an encounter with a dying alien who declares that Hal is the chosen one,anoints him the keeper of a mighty ring,and charges him with saving the world.

In The Green Lantern,it has to be rescued from a mad professor (Sarsgaard) whos got severe daddy issues,and the biggest chip on his stooping shoulders. An alien form has infected him,so hes well set on the path to perdition,but not before dragging his eternal rival Hal,and,of course,the world,down with him. The two slug it out over,what else,a good-looking woman (Lively) who recognises childhood pal Hal under the mask in a flash,and why shouldnt she? The mask only covers his nose and eyes,leaving his essential Hal-ness for all to see.

This film works better when the superhero is being his human self under that emerald mask. All the prancing about on a galaxy far far away where Hal meets the other Green Lanterns,and the wise ancients,and a gigantic gruff sergeant-type who learns him his ropes is all a bit of a bore. So are the intergalactic chases,and the biff-bang-thuds as our Green Lantern battles the bad Parallax,all gigantic open mouth and teeth,and consigns it to the burning embers of the sun. Its cosmic all right,but very far from epic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.