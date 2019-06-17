Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja movie review: Where are all the laughs?

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja movie cast: Rio Raj, Vigneshkanth, Shirin Kanchwala, Radha Ravi

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja movie director: Karthik Venugopalan

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja movie rating: 1.5 stars

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja is a popular song from MGR’s En Annan (1970) and during the promotions, the makers of the Rio Raj starrer said the title of the song sums up the crux of the film. (Shakes my head). Also, they claimed this would be a “family-friendly laugh riot with a social message.” (Shakes my head again) Hey, the result? Silly humour, sizeist, racist and homophobic jokes. You can add more -ists to the existing list.

Siva (Rio Raj) runs a YouTube channel along with Vicky (Vigneshkanth). They are literally jobless. Wait, actually, not. They hit on their houseowner’s wife. So, they have their hands full. Anyway, was Rio named Siva because it’s Sivakarthikeyan’s production? No, no. It’s purely accidental, I think. Moving on…

Siva and Vicky pull pranks on people present in a mall and capture them on video. This is what they do for a living. So ambitious and inspiring, isn’t it? They are instant-a jeikum “Internet pasanga” as a line of the song goes.

The duo wants to become rich. They meet Jippakaran (Radha Ravi) who assigns them three tasks: The first involves making it to the breaking news on all TV channels. Second—getting a mentally-ill elected as an MLA. Third—the hilarious of all—stopping a murder (similar to the infamous Swathi-episode)—when you don’t know the victim and the perpetrator. On successful completion of the mentioned tasks, Jippakaran promises them a huge amount of money. I am not quite sure why Radha Ravi’s character is called Jippakaran. Does he wear only jippas? I don’t remember.

Oh, also, we have Nanjil Sampath, who repeats a role similar to his previous outing, LKG. Yes, you are right. He plays a politician, who often says, “thuppinaa, thodachipom” that falls flat after you listen to it once. You are expected to laugh when one of his party members forces an earbud into a guy’s nose so that he ends up sneezing. Again, you are expected to laugh when another guy hits people with a stick. He keeps doing it all the time and it’s barely funny.

Among all the frailities, it is Rio Raj who holds it together, making the film partly bearable. He is a known face on television and debuts as a hero with Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. He is impressive. Watch out for that moment when he does a Blue Sattai Maran and reviews his own film on-screen. As for Vigneshkanth, I found one-liners on his T-shirts more entertaining than the film itself. Sigh.

What do I tell about Shirin Kanchwala who plays a TV news reporter Nisha? She falls for Siva and has his picture as her phone wall paper. This can make you understand the level of her intellect.

What I really enjoyed about the film was Vivek Prasanna’s performance. He is menacing.

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja suffers from lack of vision and Karthik Venugopalan tries to milk your emotions here and there by inserting ‘sentiments’, literally. I don’t want to give away more spoilers here. But director sir, you need to understand that a couple of gags, political commentary and parodies put together doesn’t make a good film.