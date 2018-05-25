Nela Ticket movie review: This Ravi Teja film is so stupid, it hurts

Nela Ticket review: This Ravi Teja film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. Nela Ticket review: This Ravi Teja film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

Nela Ticket movie cast: Ravi Teja, Malvika Sharma, Jagapathi Babu

Nela Ticket movie director: Kalyan Krishna Kurasala

Nela Ticket movie rating: 1 star

Reviewing certain films, especially those of Telugu actor Ravi Teja, sometimes becomes challenging. Not because his films are a work of genius, where a film critic may find it difficult to capture all the nuances of his acting and understand the sophisticated vision of the directors and writers of his films, but only and only because many of his films are very silly. Nela Ticket, a colloquial term for people from lower class, is his new film that opened in cinemas this Friday. And the actor has outdone himself, yet again, by choosing a film devoid of story, screenplay, and basic common sense.

Nela Ticket is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The screenplay is credited to Satyanand, but it is conspicuous by its absence. The filmmakers seem to have gone to the shoot without a script, hoping to find the film on the sets. And the result is utterly preposterous, even for a Ravi Teja film. Kalyan and Satyanand seemingly had no idea as to what film to make, or what to do with the actors they had hired. Besides Nela Ticket (Ravi Teja. Yes the filmmakers did not even think of giving the hero a real name, only Aditya Bhupati (Jagapathi Babu), gets a considerable amount of speaking lines, while the majority of the star performers in the film have been starved of dialogues. Sampath Raj has played a top officer from the counter-terrorism department and is easy to see his struggle to understand his place in the story. Hit comedian Brahmanandam has been totally wasted. He hasn’t been given a single dialogue in the entire run of the film. It is a shame. So is comedian Ali, whose only line is “be positive.” And he keeps repeating it from start to end. The film’s female lead is played by Malvika Sharma. As you may have guessed it by now, she has only been used as an excuse for the director to insert costly duet songs in the film.

It doesn’t hurt to watch a brainless entertainer. In fact, brainless movies can be a good way to veg-out after a really long week. But, films such as Nela Ticket is a blatant attack on the senses that only aggravates one’s stress.

Do yourself a favour, sit this one out.

