Namaste England movie review: The Arjun Kapoor film is cliched and charmless

Namaste England review: A better film could have made something of the heartbreak and challenges people face when leaving their country for another.

Namaste England movie cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Seal

Namaste England movie director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Namaste England movie rating: One star

In 2007, Shah had come up with Namastey London, in which Akshay Kumar got to tell a bunch of Brits how great India really is, and how wise Katrina’s Jaaz aka Jasmeet was to prefer a large-hearted ‘desi munda’ over a stupid ‘gora’.

This week, Shah’s new film, Namaste England attempts at telling exactly the same story, with a different set of actors. The former was passable, with Kaif trying her paces, and Kumar taking baby steps in creating his best-selling persona–the full-fledged Mr Bharat he has now turned into.

Namaste England is just a plain bad film, in which the ‘desis’ who live in the UK are poor misguided souls, and the real ‘desis’, especially those from good ‘ol Punjab, will rescue the world.

The first half has ‘gaana’ in ‘ganne ke khet’ and standard banter in what passes for Bollywood’s idea of rural Punjab. And a strict ‘bauji’ and ‘veerji’ watching strictly over Jasmeet (Chopra). No, she can’t work. No, she can’t romance. Except she does both, because she has Param (Kapoor), the ‘gabru jawan’ whose sole aim in life is to support his Jasmeet’s single-minded ambition, which is to get a ‘residency’ in the UK.

Both try different routes to get there, and a better film could have made something of the heartbreak and challenges people face when leaving their country for another.

But Namaste England is not that film. It’s been a while since I’ve seen something so clichéd and charmless.

