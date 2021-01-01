Nail Polish review: An intriguing crime-legal thriller

Nail Polish cast: Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari, Rajit Kapur, Madhoo Shah, Samreen Kaur

Nail Polish director: Bugs Bhargava Krishna

Nail Polish rating: Three and a half stars

Nail Polish is an intriguing crime-legal thriller which manages to sustain its twists and turns, with minimal swerves. Popular, much-liked sports coach Veer Singh (Kaul) is accused of the heinous rape-and-murder of two children. But what seems to be an open-and-shut case, going by the evidence, turns into a murky story of past trauma, split personalities, and questionable redemption.

Well-heeled, famous lawyer Sid Jaisingh (Rampal) springs up from an unexpected source. ‘Sarkaari vakeel’ Amit Kumar (Tiwari) keeps rolling out witness after witness, which the defense gets busy batting away. Judge Bhusan (Kapur) presides, keeping an open mind. Meanwhile, a violent episode pushes Veer Singh to the brink, and the flip makes us question how we perceive sanity and ‘madness’, and ask ourselves, is Veer innocent, or a ruthless killer?

The fast-paced plot is padded with interesting little touches, with the characters being shown in their professional and personal garb. Jaisingh likes wearing black satin at home, and doesn’t seem to care for the women he is close to. Tiwari has a cosy home life, but has to take the help of an inhaler to get his breath back. Bhushan has a wife (Madhoo) who splits her affection between him and alcohol. And Veer’s dark past, unravelling swiftly, appears to have a beautiful woman in it.

A few things are overstated (a predictable close-up with a character smiling knowingly), a couple of facts are fuzzily presented, but despite the occasional eye-roll, Nail Polish, buoyed by a wonderful performance from Kaul, and ably supported by the rest, keep us engaged. Great to see Madhoo back in the movies. That’s a bonus.