Nagabandham movie review: A loud mythological spectacle in search of plot

Nagabandham movie review: There is a moment in Nagabandham where you stop asking what happens next and start asking how much longer. For a film built on ancient secrets, hidden treasure and divine flowers, it is quite surprising none of these elements become the core part of the film

The story follows Abdali, who hunts for the sacred Brahmakamalam flower and an ancient book, both needed to unlock Nagabandham, the mystical doors that conceal a hidden treasure. The flower rests in the Srirangapuram Ranganathaswamy temple, and Abdali’s ruthless pursuit pits him against Rudra, a villager determined to stop him. Wrapped around this is a larger mythology spanning timelines from 1756 to the present, with an imprisoned dark force named Bairagi pulling strings from the Himalayas and an archaeologist who spent thirty years chasing the secret and failed.

For a while, it holds you. The early portions build a genuine sense of mystery around the flower and the temple. Then the padding begins. A long wedding track involving the hero’s sister brings the momentum down, and the film settles into a rhythm where every gripping scene is followed by two that go nowhere. The interval block, meant to be the emotional peak, is dragged out through an extended stretch of slaughter until exhaustion replaces excitement. The second half is worse, wandering for long periods without a destination in sight.

The core issue is the writing. Strip away the sets and the camerawork, and what remains is a thin plot, characters with little interior life, and a screenplay that mistakes repetition for tension. A crowded cast of familiar faces is wasted in roles that ask nothing of them. The romance between the leads materialises abruptly and, worse, tips off a twist the film was saving for later. The whole enterprise also carries a whiff of calculation, as though the mythological packaging was chosen for its market value rather than out of any burning need to tell this particular story. Forgive my elephant’s memory, but the central device for the film is too familiar when compared to older Telugu films built around a sacred object.

The violence deserves a separate mention. Villainy is established here almost entirely through massacre, staged repeatedly and at punishing length. A little of this goes a long way, but three hours of it leaves you numb. The film is also at its weakest when it reaches for provocation through loaded dialogue, and at its most affecting in its gentlest moments, the small scenes of daily worship at the temple, where an old priest’s routines carry more feeling than any of the bloodshed.

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There is also a discomforting aspect to the film that has nothing to do with its length. Nagabandham divides its world into believers and destroyers, and it is hard to miss that the destroyers all belong to one faith. The dialogue keeps circling back to the defence of Sanatana Dharma, delivered with a heaviness that stops feeling like theme and starts feeling like messaging. The long flashback to the 1700s, drawing on the era of invasions and temple raids, leans into this framing further. The trouble is that Nagabandham frequently crosses the line from devotion to provocation, inserting charged lines that seem written for social media clips rather than for the story. It cheapens the very tradition the film claims to honour, and it is a choice, not an accident.

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What keeps the film watchable is the craft around the script. Soundar Rajan’s camerawork is consistently handsome, the production design justifies the budget, though the CGI and VFX stumbles here and there.

Actor Virat Karrna is the weakest link in his own vehicle. He has the build and the sincerity, but the role demands a range he does not yet have. As the gentle villager, his expressions rarely go beyond a fixed earnestness, and when the film asks him to transform into a fierce protector, he miserably fails. The camera keeps framing him like a star, with slow-motion entries and lingering close-ups, and the gap between how the film presents him and what he delivers only grows as the runtime stretches.

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Around him, the supporting cast fares no better, though the fault lies partly with the writing. Nabha Natesh is reduced to exposition and a romance with no pulse. Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Mahesh Manjrekar walk through roles that any actor could have played, and none of them look particularly invested. Rishab Sawhney’s Abdali is the kill and glower, until the threat wears off. For a film this expensive, it is striking how little acting it actually contains.

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That is the frustration of Nagabandham in one line. Money can buy scale, and this film proves it, but it cannot buy a reason to care. Audiences who want nothing more than a big, loud mythological spectacle on the biggest screen available will get their ticket’s worth. For everyone else, this is a film to catch at home, if at all. Buried inside these three hours is a sharp two-hour adventure that no one on the editing table fought for.

Nagabandham movie cast: Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu

Nagabandham movie director: Abhishek Nama

Nagabandham movie rating: 1 star