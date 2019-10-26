My Next Guest featuring Shah Rukh Khan review: Unapologetically charming

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan cast: Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan director: Michael Steed

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan: 3 Stars

It’s been a while since we saw Shah Rukh Khan at the movies and it wouldn’t be too far from the truth to acknowledge that his last few outings weren’t probably his best decisions. But, there’s a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is a star in the true sense and watching My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan reminds you of that reason almost instantly.

Shah Rukh has always been a charmer. Be it his speeches at graduation ceremonies, TED talks, university convocations or even for that matter Filmfare awards, they have all been special because of his wonderful oration skills and it’s those spot-on chatting skills that are at the forefront in this Netflix special. If you have been a fan of Shah Rukh, there’s hardly any new information that you’ll learn here. Well, for a man who is as loved as him, it would be a long shot to surprise his audience. But what you are reminded of, is the personality that has been bringing a smile to your face for over 25 years.

The interview here lasts for an hour and jumps between SRK’s home in Bandra, Mumbai and a studio in New York with a live audience. Shah Rukh is just as exuberant in both these settings but Letterman is surely taken by surprise as he witnesses the crowd outside Mannat. I have always found David Letterman a little shrewd as a host but watching Shah Rukh disarm him with his charm was an absolute delight.

Shah Rukh talks about his childhood, his parents, his love story with Gauri, his children and of course, the movies that made him a star. He also philosophises over the myth of ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ that he believes he is an employee to. So content-wise, there’s everything you find endearing about him. And truth be told, this is the arena that he excels at.

The show punctuates itself with a few shots of Mumbai streets, the market place, the beach or just people chilling around and it makes you think about their purpose. They start feeling quite disruptive and don’t really fit in with the flow of the show.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan reminds you that the SRK you saw in Zero or Jab Harry Met Sejal was in fact, just a version of the myth of Shah Rukh Khan and the version we see here, is the one we long for.