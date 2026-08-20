Mutiny movie review: Thrill takes a hit in the Jason Statham-starrer

Mutiny movie review: The title of the movie – Mutiny – might be misleading for an action-packed revenge drama set in the high seas, but it goes all out when it comes to delivering the thrill that a Jason Statham-starrer promises.

The action star, who has kept this genre alive and kicking with theatrical outings like The Beekeeper (2024), returns to the big screen as a former Royal Marine, Cole Reed. He is the bodyguard of a billionaire industrialist who treats him as family. When the benevolent billionaire is ambushed and murdered in front of him, Reed becomes the suspect. Seeking revenge, Reed tries to find the people behind the killing as well as to prove his innocence.