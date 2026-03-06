Mrithyunjay movie review: Sree Vishnu strips it all back and delivers his most focused performance yet

Mrithyunjay movie review: Sree Vishnu has spent the better part of his recent career being the funniest person in the room. His timing is sharp, his comic instinct natural, and audiences have come to expect a certain warmth and lightness from his films. Mrithyunjay asks him to put all of that aside completely, and to his credit, he does it without looking back. What director Hussain Sha Kiran has built here is a lean, tight investigative thriller that trusts its story enough not to pad it with distractions.

Sree Vishnu plays Jay, a sharp individual who works independently for the police and gets pulled into a complex murder case linked to a young girl who lost her father. What begins with a single death soon uncovers a larger financial scam and a chain of killings, with each answer leading to a deadlier question. The setup is familiar territory for the genre, but Hussain, who comes with experience working alongside Sukumar’s team, handles the pacing with enough confidence to keep the mystery from feeling mechanical in the early portions.

Sree Vishnu’s performance here is genuinely different. He resists every impulse to bring his usual energy to the screen, sinking fully into Jay’s quiet intensity. Reba Monica John, who reunites with him after Samajavaragamana, is not his romantic interest this time. She plays a police officer, and the film is better for keeping her firmly in that lane.

Cinematographer Vidya Sagar shoots the film with a sharpness that works for the genre, and editor Sreekar Prasad, one of Telugu cinema’s most trusted names in post-production, keeps the tension alive without letting the film breathe more than it needs to. Kaala Bhairava’s background score deserves a mention as well. It does not overpower scenes but sits underneath them, tightening the atmosphere at exactly the right moments.

Where the film begins to slip is in its second half. As Jay closes in on the truth, the screenplay starts making things a little too easy for him. Clues arrive at convenient moments. Connections fall into place with a tidiness that real investigation rarely allows. The mystery, which had felt genuinely layered in the first half, begins to feel engineered toward a destination rather than discovered organically. It is the kind of writing that does not break the film but does break the spell.

The ending compounds the problem. After building steadily toward a payoff, Mrithyunjay lands on a resolution that feels rushed and underwritten. Sukumar, who watched the film before its release, praised Sree Vishnu’s climax performance as the film’s standout moment, and the performance itself holds up. But the writing around it does not give the moment the weight it deserves. You leave the theater feeling like the film owes you a little more than it delivered in those final minutes.

There are no unnecessary songs, no comedy detours, and no romantic subplots inserted to break the tension. For audiences conditioned by those conventions, that absence feels refreshing for the most part. But a stripped-back thriller still needs its ending to land, and this one does not quite manage it.

Mrithyunjay is a mixed bag that is easier to respect than it is to fully enjoy. It is controlled, confident in its genre, and anchored by a Sree Vishnu performance that deserves to be seen. But it is also a film that sets up a more satisfying conclusion than it is willing to deliver. Hussain Sha Kiran shows real promise as a director, and the instincts are clearly there. The screenplay just needed one more draft before the cameras rolled.

Worth a watch for the performances and the atmosphere. Just do not go in expecting the ending to match the journey.