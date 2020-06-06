Movie review: Tere Sang

Cast: Ruslaan Mumtaaz,Sheena Shahabadi,Satish Kaushsik,Rajat Kapoor,Sushmita Mukerjee,Neena Gupta,Anupam Kher

Director: Satish Kaushik

Fifteen year old Mahi (Sheena) is going to be a mommy,and seventeen year old Kukoo aka Kabir (Ruslaan) a daddy. The central idea has been stolen from Juno,bittersweet indie Hollywood hit about teenage pregnancy and parenthood and responsibility. If only Satish Kaushik had retained more of the honesty of the original,Tere Sang would have been a revolutionary Hindi film.

Even if the conception is less than immaculate,its lumped on too much champagne: its a starry night,the kidults are in a camp,they get high and they do the thing  the camera stays decorously out of the tent,all we see are shadows merging. The same confusion colours the film: should it present the first pair of teenage Indian kids who have sex,with the girl pushing,and the boy pulling? Or should it soft-soap everything?

The words pregnancy and abortion are mentioned only for forms sake. No consequences are explored,and a terrific opportunity to say something relevant on such an important issue is lost.

Kaushik cops out majorly. Mahi is like thatattention-seeking,looking-for-love– only because she gets no attention from her ever-busy parents (Rajat and Neena),not because she is a hormonally-charged fifteen-going-on-sixteen willing lass.

Instead of throwing up his hands,Kabir is determined to take care of his baby,and will do anything– from hauling bricks to gas cylinders– to make ends meet while on an idyllic retreat to a hilly cottage. The parents are against them,so the only option is to run away,see?

In the most improbable twist of all the improbable twists in the film,Mahis outraged father is forced into defending his daughter in court. Yeh sab sirf meri galati hai,he says piously,as the judge (Anupam Kher) looks on in befuddlement.

Really? And we always thought it took two.

Rating: ** ( two stars)

(shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com)

