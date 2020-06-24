Movie review: Kambakkht Ishq

Cast: Akshay Kumar,Kareena Kapoor,Vindu Dara Singh,Aftab Shivdasani,Amrita Arora,Jaaved Jafferi,Boman Irani,Kirron Kher,Sylvester Stallone,Denise Richards,Brandon Routh

Director: Sabbir Khan

Kambakkht Ishq aims at those who think from the groin,and hits the target unerringly: the hero and heroine of this heavily-publicised enterprise are eloquence personified— he is a dog,she is a bitch. And like best of the breed,they circle,ears pricked,tails raised,throats growling,noses sniffing,all ends up,down,and the middle.

For the record,hes Viraj Sheirgill (Akshay),ace stuntman in Hollywood,who believes women are good for only two things.

She is Simrita Rai ( Kareena),an ultra-swish model,who is convinced men want only one thing. Uh oh,actually,no,she is a surgeon,who bares her pretties only to pay her way through med school. And the film is basically to do with two of them jousting to add up the numbers: will Akshay-the-sexist-so-and-sos two match up to all-men-are-hateful Kareenas one?

While they are at it,we are regaled with jokes to do with all parts of the human anatomy: Akshays butt is the butt of a long examination by a fat Black woman from which he emerges limply. Viagra is mixed in protein shakes. Fleshy parts above and below the midriff are shaken. And everything is stirred every once in a while with wiggly waists and slathery navels,as Akshay and Kareena do the doodah in Hollywood  him in some jaw-dropping stunts,and her in seriously clingy sheaths and gravity-defying Jimmy Choos.

In all this,theres the vaunted Hollywood brigade consisting of a pouchy-eyed Sylvester whos made to fight off thugs,Bollywood-style,and hand out a trophy to our home-grown stuntman. Denise fills out her bikini way better than the anorexic Kareena (please can we have the old one back?). And Brandons gone in a blink. The best part about this expensively-mounted filmit goes by at a clip,except towards the end when it gets all emotional,and starts inching towards the altar (no mandap,this is Hollywood,remember?). But they cant leave the guy and the gal all illegal and unhitched: this is Bollywood,too.

Perfect for the undemanding-whats-new-at-the-plexes crowd. And the testosterone-fuelled who think canines having at each other is a barrel of fun.

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.