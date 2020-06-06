Movie review: Dekh Re Dekh

Cast: Siddharth Koirala,Gracy Singh, Raghuveer Yadav,Vijay Raaz

Director: Rahat Kazmi

Dekh Re Dekh,which started life as ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh till a court order prevented its use,is an odd-bod. Its set in the middle of nowhere,populated with nowhere people,busy getting nowhere slowly.

Theres a village which has a pond,a temple,a palace and a haunted haveli,and a foursome which wants to get rich,very,very quick. Siddharth needs the money to buy himself a job,Raghuveer an MLAs seat,Gracy an out of her hideous marriage,and Vijaywell,hes a thief,so he needs to steal to keep his hand in.

They tumble around each other,and fetch up in a dark haveli,in which lives a long-haired woman who looks as if shes off her rocker. Gracy,the chirpy gaon ki chori wooed by Aamir in Lagaan,looks as if shes at the end of her tether: anyone would if they had to roam around with poison in their bodice,waiting for a chance to use it. And poor Raghuveer and Vijay,who deserve better,appear appallingly lost.

Clearly,the film has been made for an audience. Question is,whos going to watch it?

Rating: * (dont watch/ avoid)

(shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com)

