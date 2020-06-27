Movie review: Chal Chalein

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty,Rati Agnihotri,Kanwaljeet,Anoop Soni

Director: Ujjwal Singh

A young lad,coerced into studying a subject he hates only because he is petrified of his father,ends his life. His classmates,all of whom face the same problem,take the fight to court.

Chal Chalein gives us youngsters,who sue the parents and the state,and come out trumps,thanks to sympathetic lawyer (Mithun) .Good idea,amateurishly executed. Theres not one sympathetic mom or dad (they are all monsters,with one mother sending a little girl hungry to bed after cruelly punishing her). The teachers are uniformly incapable of helping the unhappy children.

When they are not filing in and out of the lawyers chambers,the kids sing and dance. The one good thing about the film is its music: foot-tapping numbers intersperse the uninspiring action.

Rating: *

(shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com)

