Movie review: Chal Chalein

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty,Rati Agnihotri,Kanwaljeet,Anoop Soni
Director: Ujjwal Singh
A young lad,coerced into studying a subject he hates only because he is petrified of his father,ends his life. His classmates,all of whom face the same problem,take the fight to court.
Chal Chalein gives us youngsters,who sue the parents and the state,and come out trumps,thanks to sympathetic lawyer (Mithun) .Good idea,amateurishly executed. Theres not one sympathetic mom or dad (they are all monsters,with one mother sending a little girl hungry to bed after cruelly punishing her). The teachers are uniformly incapable of helping the unhappy children.
When they are not filing in and out of the lawyers chambers,the kids sing and dance. The one good thing about the film is its music: foot-tapping numbers intersperse the uninspiring action.
Rating: *
(shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com)
