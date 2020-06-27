Movie review: Agyaat

Cast: Nitin Reddy,Priyanka Kothari,Gautam Rode

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

A film unit goes deep into a jungle for a shoot where people start dying in mysterious,violent ways.

Ram Gopal Varma takes this one-line premise,and makes a two-hour movie. Only a few scenes succeed in startling you. And you spend the rest of the time wondering where the director who gave us such splendid fear-fests as Raat and Bhoot has vanished.

In the best horror films,there are always patches when someone is closing their eyes,and clenching their fists,and clutching the person sitting next to them. Theres not one such moment in Agyaat,as the charactersone number curvaceous heroine (Priyanka,previously Nisha,Kothari),one muscle-bound hero (Gautam Rode),one love-lorn assistant director (Nitin Reddy),and assorted othersgo round and round in circles trying to escape the vicious entity after their lives,leaving pools of bubbling blood behind. Result: more blah than hold-me-please-Im-ssssscared.

Ramu usually does well with jungles. His Jungle had a fearsome cast,a striking bandit based on the late unlamented Veerappan,and an ultra-sexy item number. His thickets in Darna Mana Hai housed a genuinely scary ghost. In this one,the forest is satisfactorily dense,but the man-eating thing in there is much too invisible for its own good. Its just a loud screech in the distance,and a rushing furrow in the ground,both of which can happen in your neighbourhood well-manicured park,too.

The film ends with the declaration that a second part is in the works. Help.

Rating: ** (two stars)

