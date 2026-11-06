Mookuthi Amman 2 movie review: Nayanthara cannot save this loud, hollow devotional fantasy

Mookuthi Amman 2 movie review and rating: I am fairly sure someone on the writing team came across an astrology retrograde explainer on the internet, saw phrases like “planetary alignment”, “dormant energy returning” and “things from the past resurfacing”, and decided that was a screenplay. Because Mookuthi Amman 2 is literally the concept of retrograde turned into a movie. Evil that has been buried for 2,000 years? Retrograde. It resurfaces when the planets align? Retrograde. The past catches up with the present in ways nobody asked for? Retrograde. The film feels like an astrology Instagram post stretched to two and a half hours. Everything about this film is in reverse, except Nayanthara, who is the only thing moving forward.

The sequel has no narrative connection to the first film Mookuthi Amman (2020). This is an entirely new story in which Nayanthara plays an ordinary police officer who begins experiencing recurring nightmares involving a mysterious village called Mailanji. The visions involve a warrior on horseback, an ancient queen’s sacrifice and a darkness that is stirring again after 2,000 years. Circumstances eventually lead Nayanthara to the village, where she begins to uncover the connection between herself, Mailanji and the goddess Mookuthi Amman. A mistake during that original battle 2000 years ago forced the goddess to end her own avatar, and now the same evil has returned.

Nayanthara remains the film’s biggest and most consistent asset. She has always had the screen presence to play a goddess convincingly, and she carries the role with a grace and authority that the material does not always deserve.

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The problem is that the screenplay gives her very little to play beyond the surface. In the original, her Amman had warmth, humour and a mischievous intelligence that made her feel like a goddess who genuinely enjoyed being among humans. In the sequel, the character is reduced to a vessel for the plot. She has visions, she travels to the village, she discovers her identity, she fights the evil. At no point does the film pause long enough for the character to react to any of this as a person.

Regina Cassandra gives the antagonist role everything she has. Her commitment to the part is visible, and she brings a physical intensity to the villainy that the film benefits from. But the character is grossly underwritten. She is menacing in individual scenes but lacks the emotional architecture that would make her villainy resonate.

Duniya Vijay, in his Tamil debut, was absolutely tiresome to watch. His role, which feels like an extension to Regina’s, doesn’t make sense or hold any value. He largely remains forgettable. The guest appearances by Sneha and Khushbu Sundar in the climax add star power but little narrative substance. The cast is large, the screen time is distributed thinly and the result is a film where no one, apart from Nayanthara, gets enough room to make an impact.

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Mookuthi Amman, directed by and starring RJ Balaji alongside Nayanthara, worked because it had an opinion. It was a film about the difference between the god that created us and the god we have created. It used a small-town reporter and a goddess who shows up in human form to dismantle the fraudulent godman industry, and it did so with a mix of satire and humour.

Mookuthi Amman 2: Maha Sakthi, directed by Sundar C, has none of that balance. It is bigger, louder and more expensive than the original. It has more VFX, more characters, more villains, more fight sequences and more guest appearances. What it does not have is a reason to exist beyond the commercial logic that a successful first film should have a sequel, and that the sequel should be larger than the original. The result is a devotional fantasy that looks grand but feels hollow, a film that mistakes spectacle for storytelling and volume for emotion.

Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi’s background score is one of the film’s genuine strengths. It provides the emotional scaffolding that the screenplay lacks, elevating several sequences beyond what the writing alone could achieve.

The film leans heavily on CGI to create its supernatural world, and the results are mixed. Some of the wider shots of the divine realm are visually striking. But much of the close-range VFX work, particularly in the action sequences and the climactic battle, looks artificial in a way that pulls you out of the film rather than drawing you in.

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The screenplay is the film’s fundamental weakness. It follows the devotional fantasy template so faithfully that every plot development is visible from a distance. The tone is inconsistent and the pacing is uneven. The film oscillates between broad comedy, devotional reverence, action spectacle and attempted emotional drama without finding a register that holds all of them together.

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The absence of RJ Balaji, both as director and as a presence on screen, is felt throughout. His voice, his comic timing and his ability to anchor the franchise in everyday Tamil Nadu gave the original its identity. Without him, the franchise becomes a generic devotional fantasy that could have been about any goddess, in any village, made by any director who has access to a VFX studio and a big star.

Mookuthi Amman 2: Maha Sakthi is a sequel that has upgraded everything about the original except the things that mattered. The budget is bigger, the scale is grander and the visual effects are more ambitious. The film ends up being a deeply ordinary one wrapped in extraordinary packaging that falls apart, and the gap between the two is what makes it disappointing. The planets aligned for this one but I think they should have stayed in retrograde. Mookuthi Amman 2 is the cinematic equivalent of a “this meeting could have been an email” (no pun intended).