scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 14, 2020
COVID19

Mission 11 July

Another film that sets out to tell us how ordinary Muslim youth become disaffected and angry. Another long,hard-to-watch talkathon.

Rating: 1 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2010 4:18:49 pm

Cast: Tarun Khanna,Natasha Singh,Vikram Gokhale,Pramod Moutho,Neena Kulkarni

Director: Vinod R Thakur

Rating:*

Another film that sets out to tell us how ordinary Muslim youth become disaffected and angry. Another long,hard-to-watch talkathon.

First off,’Mission 11 July which takes off from the attack on Parliament a few years ago,has a backdrop weve seen several times before. Shahid ( Khanna) is a good-natured young fellow,who loves his ‘ammi and his ‘watan with equal fervour. Along comes a bad professor ( Moutho) who starts mouthing lines about ‘sachche Musalmaan and ‘qaum ke liye ladaai.

This goes on and on,and then,right when we think this is all there is to it,along comes the half-way mark. Shahid is now a complete convert to the cause of ‘his people,and is all set to play with ‘gola and ‘barood,when he comes across a good Musalmaan ( Gokhale). And of course we all know what happens next : the Parliament building is still standing,isnt it?

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

asim riaz, himanshi khurana, neha kakkar photos
Celebrity social media photos: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Mouni Roy and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement