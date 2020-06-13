Cast: Tarun Khanna,Natasha Singh,Vikram Gokhale,Pramod Moutho,Neena Kulkarni
Director: Vinod R Thakur
Rating:*
Another film that sets out to tell us how ordinary Muslim youth become disaffected and angry. Another long,hard-to-watch talkathon.
First off,’Mission 11 July which takes off from the attack on Parliament a few years ago,has a backdrop weve seen several times before. Shahid ( Khanna) is a good-natured young fellow,who loves his ‘ammi and his ‘watan with equal fervour. Along comes a bad professor ( Moutho) who starts mouthing lines about ‘sachche Musalmaan and ‘qaum ke liye ladaai.
This goes on and on,and then,right when we think this is all there is to it,along comes the half-way mark. Shahid is now a complete convert to the cause of ‘his people,and is all set to play with ‘gola and ‘barood,when he comes across a good Musalmaan ( Gokhale). And of course we all know what happens next : the Parliament building is still standing,isnt it?
