Cast: Tarun Khanna,Natasha Singh,Vikram Gokhale,Pramod Moutho,Neena Kulkarni

Director: Vinod R Thakur

Rating:*

Another film that sets out to tell us how ordinary Muslim youth become disaffected and angry. Another long,hard-to-watch talkathon.

First off,’Mission 11 July which takes off from the attack on Parliament a few years ago,has a backdrop weve seen several times before. Shahid ( Khanna) is a good-natured young fellow,who loves his ‘ammi and his ‘watan with equal fervour. Along comes a bad professor ( Moutho) who starts mouthing lines about ‘sachche Musalmaan and ‘qaum ke liye ladaai.

This goes on and on,and then,right when we think this is all there is to it,along comes the half-way mark. Shahid is now a complete convert to the cause of ‘his people,and is all set to play with ‘gola and ‘barood,when he comes across a good Musalmaan ( Gokhale). And of course we all know what happens next : the Parliament building is still standing,isnt it?

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.