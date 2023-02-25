Missing movie review: A suitable sequel to sleeper hit Searching

Good news for those who enjoyed Searching (2018), a gripping suspense drama in which a father looks for clues in his daughter’s laptop after she goes missing. Missing, a standalone sequel to this sleeper hit retains its predecessor’s edginess of solving a mystery by tracing a person’s digital footprint, social media interactions, and old videos. With a new set of characters and scenario, Missing relies on screens — that of laptops and mobile phones — to build the visual narrative of young June Allen (Storm Reid), a Los Angeles resident, frantically looking for her mother Grace (Nia Long) who is untraceable after a week-long vacation to Colombia with her new boyfriend Kevin (Ken Leung).

Though their worlds are different, Searching and Missing exude similar vibes. They even follow a similar structure to some extent. This gives the audience a sense of familiarity without being repetitive. In Missing, the writers — Aneesh Chaganty (who directed and co-wrote Searching) and Sev Ohanian — have introduced enough twists and turns to keep the audience engaged. While grief was the dominant emotion in Searching, at the heart of Missing is the strained mother-daughter relationship. A new man in Grace’s life makes it worse. It is their conflict and bond that’s central to Missing, almost making it a movie about relationships and rebuilding trust.

Having Reid (of 12 Years a Slave and Euphoria fame) as the teenage daughter, who turns out to be a natural at cyber sleuthing after her mother’s mysterious disappearance, gives the plotlines the required credibility even as she fishes out information from the internet, hacks other’s mails and digs out old chats at lightning speed. She also carries the guilt of being rude to her mother when the latter tried to reach out to her. She quite ably does the heavy lifting as its central character to drive the fast-paced drama.

As June, Raid easily establishes rapport with people she approaches for help. The two significant characters who assist June in her mission are her friend Veena (Megan Suri of Never Have I Ever fame) and Javier (Joaquim de Almeida), who she contacts through an app to run some errands in Colombia. Reflecting the technical advancements, the sequel banks on some new gadgets such as smartwatches and Siri. They not only prove to be life savers but also give the story a contemporary touch.

By reversing the scenario, since Missing has a youngster chasing investigating agencies and every lead to find her mother, the sequel acquires freshness and intrigue. Though some twists appear incredulous, the makers with sleek editing and writing do keep the viewers on the edge of their seats pretty much throughout the movie. From being a suspense drama, it takes a darker turn towards the end, revealing past secrets and springing up unsavoury surprises.

Missing establishes that the novelty of a thriller unfolding on computer screens has not worn out, yet. With the right amount of emotion, twists, and thrill combined with good writing and performance, this genre has the potential to deliver nail-biters. The makers, however, need to keep a close watch on advancements in this internet age and their imaginations fertile.

Missing

Directors: Nicholas D Johnson, Will Merrick

Cast: Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, Nia Long

Rating: 3/5