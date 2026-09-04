Mirzapur The Movie review: Pankaj Tripathi shines in an overlong but enjoyable ride

First things first. Those who thought that there was very little juice left in the Mirzapur series–which started with a bang in 2018, stayed steady in its 2020 second season, and dwindled by its third in 2024 — and that included me, were off the mark.

The worst part about the third season, weighed under by distinct signs of wear and tear, was the near-absence of Pankaj Tripathi in and as Kaleen Bhaiyya, whose crafty game of thrones gave us a whole new vocabulary– the alliterative bauchaar of bhaiyya, bahubali, bhaukaal, along with the enthusiastic sprinkling of maas and behens was relentless.

I’m happy to report that Kaleen Bhaiyya is back. Smart move, because without him, I would have had zero interest in the goings-on in this Gangs of Wasseypur lite saga. Much of the old cast is back too. Munna (Divyenndu), the son and putative heir of the Mirzapur gaddi, is still struggling for his daddy’s approval. Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey), the two local lads drawn into Kaleen Bhaiyya’s seductive orbit, are still up against their straight-laced father’s (Rajesh Tailang) disapproval. The battle for the Mirzapur gaddi, an ongoing pursuit, pitchforks a few new characters into the mix, chief of which is Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav, the ambitious nephew of a greedy politician, with an eye on the main chance.