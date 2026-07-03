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Minions & Monsters movie review: Fun quotient gets buried in chaotic prequel
Minions & Monsters review: Anyone familiar with the franchise will know that the thing with the minions is that they are always looking for the Most Evil Person In The Universe to take orders from. And this film is at its most scattered when they set out doing just that.
Minions & Monsters movie review: I had so much fun at the previous edition (The Rise Of Gru, 2022) of the banana-loving yellow blobs that I was all set for another fun ride. But this time around, the fun quotient gets buried under familiar stretches in which the minions squeak and squawk in tongues– French and Spanish accents– commingling with the cartoony voices of a starry star cast. And the entertaining bits and bobs, such as there are, come in only after a long meander.
Before we go any further, we have to tell you that this is a prequel to outlast all prequels, in which the minions go back to the beginning of the movies, to a time when there was only sight, no sound, with the orchestra playing in the pit, with smartly wrought glimpses of the early era stars, a Chaplin here, a Monroe there.
Anyone familiar with the franchise will know that the thing with the minions is that they are always looking for the Most Evil Person In The Universe to take orders from. And this film is at its most scattered when they set out doing just that, stopping only when they fetch up in Hollywood, where, duh, Movies Are Made. A director named Max, busy making career-saving moves, hires the minions to amp up his latest flick, which leads to, of course, the movie bug biting said critters good and proper.
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So of course it is the Minions who now want to make their own movie. To that end, we are transported to the gigantic black and white sets of old-timey Hollywood studios, getting to watch glimpses of classics under production.
On that note, the writers have had themselves a grand old time, bunging in mentions of silent classics– ooh, look, Buster Keaton– and once sound comes in– oh there’s Humphrey in Casablanca. Movie nerds can geek out counting the references: there’s also a wicked robot who falls in love with a pretty woman demanding voting rights for women. And George Lucas shows up as himself, asking plaintively to ‘go home.’
Things perk up when the monsters make their entry, except they are also blobs but bigger, and the biggest one is a yellow coloured one called Irene, which has a millions eyes, and oozes about, gobbling everything in sight.
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That’s when all the frantic rushing around finds a purpose, and the planet is saved, yet again, by the minions who best the monsters. The pace picks up, so does the fun. Finally.
Minions & Monsters movie cast: Pierre Coffin, Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Phil Lamarr
Minions & Monsters movie director: Pierre Coffin
Minions & Monsters movie rating: Two and a half stars
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