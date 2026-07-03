Minions & Monsters movie review: Fun quotient gets buried in chaotic prequel

Minions & Monsters movie review: I had so much fun at the previous edition (The Rise Of Gru, 2022) of the banana-loving yellow blobs that I was all set for another fun ride. But this time around, the fun quotient gets buried under familiar stretches in which the minions squeak and squawk in tongues– French and Spanish accents– commingling with the cartoony voices of a starry star cast. And the entertaining bits and bobs, such as there are, come in only after a long meander.

Before we go any further, we have to tell you that this is a prequel to outlast all prequels, in which the minions go back to the beginning of the movies, to a time when there was only sight, no sound, with the orchestra playing in the pit, with smartly wrought glimpses of the early era stars, a Chaplin here, a Monroe there.