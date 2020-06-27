Miley Naa Miley Hum

Director: Tanveer Khan

Cast: Chirag Paswan,Kangna Ranaut,Kabir Bedi,Poonam Dhillon,Sagarika Ghatge,Neeru Bajwa,Dalip Tahil

Indian Express Rating: *1/2

The kindest thing I can say about Miley Naa Miley Tum is that it is not a disaster. That classification I have saved for the kind of film that has made me want to scram within minutes of getting into the theatre,of which there has been a deluge in the past few months. The debut feature of Chirag Paswan,son of Ram Vilas,is the kind of film that merely made me want to sink into my seat,every so often.

Chirag ( Paswan) has grown up torn between warring parents,the hard-working vineyard owner (Bedi) and the wealthy multi-millionaire businesswoman (Dhillon). He splits his time between the two,but his heart lies with the game of tennis. All he wants is to win the game,and his girl (Ranaut). In between,there are two pretty lasses to be thwarted: Mummyjis choice is a short-skirted London-returnee (Ghatge); Daddyji wants a ‘kukkad-cooking,parandi-wearing ‘kudi (Bajwa) as his ‘bahu.

Of course,game,set and match goes to struggling,klutzy model Anishka (Ranaut). Or is it Anushka? Given Ms Ranauts capacity for clear speech,that remains a puzzle.

Paswan Jr has nice hazel eyes,a worked-out bod,and is faintly passable in some scenes. Ranaut is,funnily enough,not as cringe-making in this as she was in her last outing Rascals,but thats about all. The supporting cast is made to work hard. Bedi yells. Dhillon mutters. And Tahil shows up as a pug-wearing Sardar,whose job is to show mummyji and daddyji the error of their ways. We know that alls well when they arrive at sonny boy’s match,hand-in-hand.

Just one last thing : the script being what it is,maybe the make-up could have been better. Pancake has been taken very seriously here indeed.

