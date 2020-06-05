Cast: Shahid Kapoor,Kareena Kapoor,Satish Shah,Kirron Kher

The only reason to see this one is to verify if this couple is That Bollywood Couple,the one that was splashed on all available media platforms as the love of the century.

Now,its so far in our TV-cluttered past that weve forgotten the key points . Was it Kareena who turned vegetarian because Shahid was one,or was it the other way round? Who broke it off,the Kapoor guy or the gal? They were not just filmstars in a mouldering relationship,they were a couple coming apart in our living rooms.

Ex-lovers can sometimes still evoke romance. In the long-in-the-making ‘Milenge Milenge,Shahid and Kareena look good sharing the same space. If only the sappy screenplay had given them a chance to build on that,without making them go around in widening circles,this could have been a good potboiler.

Amit,aka Immy,and Priya meet on a Bangkok beach. Love strikes,first one,then the other. Misunderstanding happens. Theres a parting,and two long,predictable hours are wasted in Mumbai and Delhi before the happily-ever-after.

In between,theres a fifty rupee note which has Immys phone number on it,and a book on numerology which has Priyas,and a glamorous tarot card reader ( Kher) who talks about destiny and ‘bhagya,and who finally,after milking the strands dry,comes down to ‘vishwaas and faith.

Despite the silliness ,and despite the fact that they look like their much younger,outdated selves ( Kareena in her streaked-blonde-straight-out-of-Dubai self,Shahid in his little boy avatar),they manage to come up for breath. But only intermittently.

This couple should work together again.

