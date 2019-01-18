Mikhael movie review: This Nivin Pauly film will give you a migraine

Mikhael movie cast: Nivin Pauly, Manjima Mohan, Unni Mukundan, Babu Antony, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramood

Mikhael movie director: Haneef Adeni

Mikhael movie rating: Half star

After making a half-witted film on child rape (The Great Father), writer-director Haneef Adeni has returned with an obnoxious film on bullying at educational institutions, Mikhael.

What did I hate the most about the film? Is it Gopi Sundar’s loud background score that left me with a throbbing headache? Or Adeni’s senseless writing that insulted my intelligence, time and money? Or Pauly’s obvious misjudgment in picking a script to redefine his onscreen persona? All of the above, I guess.

The movie opens with the murder of a gold smuggler’s family which leads to cops getting killed. It is because these cops had rubbed gangster George Peter (Siddique) the wrong way. And a few scenes later, somebody beheads George and his trusted confidante. I will go ahead and say it if you have not already guessed it, Dr. John Mikhael (Nivin Pauly) is the murderer of George Peter.

Of course, George has done something terrible to Mikhael and he gets his revenge. But, why did he kill another gangster as we come to know later that the latter did nothing to hurt Mikhael or his loved ones? Was Mikhael working with the most dimwitted fictional cops of Malayalam cinema: Muhammad Easa (JD Chakravarthy) and Issac (Suraj Venjaramood) to clean up the system? It is anybody’s guess as half the time what the characters speak or do in this film makes no sense. There is a high chance that you would understand Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma even without subtitles.

Unni Mukundan’s Marco Jr. is another moronic character, which Adeni tries to pass off as a glamorous antagonist. But, he is an outright creep. There is a scene that is meant to terrorize Mikhael’s step-father Antony (Ashokan). How does Adeni achieve it? He gets Marco Jr to sneak into Antony’s house and take a shower in his bathroom half-naked. He whispers something insignificant in Antony’s ears and walks out of the house in his underwear. The goal is achieved. But, it is the audience who is scarred for life by such kind of writing.

Unni Mukundan is so obsessed with his looks that he hardly makes an effort to act. Adeni has a better chance of passing off Mukundan’s character as a steroid junkie.

Nivin Pauly, on the other hand, tries very hard to fit into the image of an ‘angry young man.’ And he has agreed to perform all cliches in the process of forcing claps, and whistles out of the audience. He did a way better job of playing a tough guy in Alphonse Putharen’s Premam. In Mikhael, he feels like a miscast in the role of a confused brother trying to protect his little sister.

Adeni as well could have named this film, The Great Brother, instead of Mikhael, which goes with the tagline – The Guardian Angel. Sure, Pauly would have been an unsung ‘guardian angel’ of the moviegoers, only if he had not signed such a migraine-inducing incoherent mess, which kills our desire to be entertained.