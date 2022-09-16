Middle Class Love movie review: Student of the Year, with a desi touch

Middle Class Love movie cast: Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar, Eisha Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Sapna Sand, Sanjay Bishnoi

Middle Class Love movie director: Ratnaa Sinha

Middle Class Love movie rating: 2 stars

Mussoorie-based middle-class boy Yudi (Prit Kamani) wants the world on a platter: fancy school, smart togs, an out-of-his-league-gal as his girlfriend. Above all, he wants to be cool. Unlike his family, where everyone counts their pennies – mum (Sapna Sand) makes tiffin to order, older brother (Sanjay Bishnoi) gives tuitions, and daddy-o (Manoj Pahwa) gets off from a rickshaw much ahead of his destination, while lecturing sonny boy on the virtues of saving.

The very exclusive Oakwood High is Yudi’s destination, where he sets his eyes on It Girl Saisha (Kavya Thapar), who floats about in expensive cars, and co-ordinated sets. The third angle of this triangle is the stand-offish Aish (Eisha Singh) who starts to thaw when Yudi trains a calculated charm offensive on her. Meanwhile, like in most Bollywood movies set in these kinds of ‘schools’, no studying is done, and no assignments are worked at, because the setting is just an excuse for good-looking teenagers to learn life lessons, when they are not doing Zumba.

The predictable plot drives all its points home in pretty much the way we expect it to. It’s all very ‘Student Of The Year’ with a desi touch, lent by Yudi’s rooted-in-its-values family. Being cool is highly overrated. Being a good son who knows where he is coming from is really where it’s at. Nothing wrong with these beats, but you wish the execution would be fresh: Yudi has a best friend who wants to be a rapper, but who gets screen time only when he has to prop up the protagonist’s arc. The girls, who have known each other much before Yudi came into their lives, need him to fix things. Clearly Yudi is just like the hero of yore who drives the film.

The newcomers bring in welcome freshness. Kamani reigns in cutesiness to stay real, and uses his cheesy dialogues well; and Thapar and Singh do their job. But, as always, it is the veterans (Pahwa, Sand) who hold things together, beaming through The Big Speech where hard-working dads and mums are declared the real superheroes.