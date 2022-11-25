Meet Cute review: This anthology will leave you feeling good

There is something about filmy meet-cutes that we can’t have enough of them. These moments have an in-built charm; a promise of the beginning of something wonderful and fascinating. They draw us in and make us emotionally invested in the relationships of the characters on the screen. But, not all meet-cutes pay off. Even the greatest moments in this category might fail if the ensuing narration fails to elevate the opening excitement. But, debutant filmmaker Deepthi Ghanta has steered clear of that risk by creating a five-part feel-good romantic anthology with just the episodes of memorable first meetings. And she has unambiguously titled it Meet Cute.

Meet-cute is the running theme of all five short movies in this anthology. But, these meetings do not necessarily take place between couples who would form a romantic relationship in the future. That is a refreshing element as it diversifies and expands the scope of our emotional response to this ensemble of short stories.

In Meet The Boy, an overbearing mother prevails over her unmarried daughter Swati (Varsha Bollamma) to go on a date with a boy, who she picked for her on a matrimonial site. It’s not the first time she has pulled this off; for Swati, it has become a routine of sorts. She plays the obedient daughter to buy herself some time to mount an escape from the maternal trap. She has at least gone on 10 dates before this one. She knows the drill and methods to get out of such dates quickly. After all, this is just a formality. She is never going to like the boy picked by her mother or so she thinks. But, she is in for a surprise when she finds out the boy, Abhi (Ashwin Kumar), was 10 steps ahead of her in this game. Her expectations are subverted when she understands the genesis of this meeting. The film, however, is quite shallow compared to the following movies. The 30-minute-long conversation between the couple has no stand-out moment.

In Old Is Gold, we meet a young woman, Soraja (Ruhani Sharma), who’s quarrelling with her husband on the phone. As she visits a consulate to get a visa for her long-awaited Europe trip, her brimming enthusiasm gets a reality check in form of her fussy, annoying husband. At the consulate, she runs into Mohan Rao (Sathyaraj), an old man who comes with a rich experience in all matters conjugal. Soraja offers to help Mohan after noticing his motor skills are impaired. And the two strangers begin to discover their lives mirror each other. The conversation provides Soraja with a wonderful opportunity to assess her life through Mohan’s rear view mirror. She gets to understand the importance of little annoyances and fights, and the pleasure that comes when the war ends and peace returns to the relationship. It’s a cute story.

So is In L(AW)OVE. Padma (Rohini), a single mother, is in for a surprise when she finds out her son is dating a woman named Pooja. Padma comes across as a quintessential woman with a conservative mindset. She appears to be a very protective mother, who may be under the impression that no woman is good enough for her son. Padma masks her identity and meets Pooja (Aakanksha Singh). She is not just sizing up her son’s future wife but is seemingly on a mission to fish reasons to reject her. And she finds a few. One, Pooja is much older than her son. Two, Pooja is a divorcee. The film foreshadows the main conflict when Pooja discusses adopting pet dogs from a rescue shelter. She notes that when a pet is ‘young, cute and healthy’ people will easily adopt it. But, to care for pets with problems, i.e herself, it takes a person with a big heart. Does Padama have a big heart to rise above her biases and accept Pooja into her family? This film strikes a chord, thanks to the amazing chemistry between Rohini and Aakanksha Singh. Both of them bring their A-game to their characters and seamlessly complement each other’s performance.

Star Struck, the fourth film in the anthology, is a variation of Notting Hill. Adah Sharma plays a movie star, who ends up hitchhiking a car ride with a total stranger. Late in the evening, Meera’s car breaks down amid pouring rain. Meera’s stylist thinks it’s safer for the actress to take a ride alone in a stranger’s car as opposed to calling an Uber. You may read into it what you will. As it happens, Aman (Shiva Kandukuri) is a nerd who seems to be out of touch with current pop cultural trends, so he can’t identify Meera. After an awkward exchange inside the car, Aman offers her an invitation to come to visit his apartment, which is closer than her place. He promises her warm clothes and good food. Aman seems to have all the qualities of a man from Meera’s dream. He is tidy, he can cook and has a taste for finer things. Meera gets star-stuck by a non-celebrity man, who spends his time doing mostly non-glamorous things.

The anthology series ends on a positive note with Ex-Girl Friend. It’s not a story about an ex-girlfriend, who tortures her lover for dumping her and moving on, while she’s still stuck in time. It’s a heartwarming story of an ex-girlfriend who comes to the aid of her former lover. Kiran (Sunainaa) meets Anjana (Sanchitha Poonacha) out of nowhere and saves her from making the mistake of destroying her marriage with Ajay (Govind Padmasoorya).

All episodes of Meet Cute overwhelmingly feature women characters. But, the core idea is all about highlighting the qualities of modern heterosexual men that make them Mr Perfect, straight out of the world of fairytales. Episode after episode, this anthology implores women to see the complex emotions behind men’s every action and not make the mistake of booting out the right men for the wrong reasons.

Even though the film has problems, it offers a convincing vision of urban life. Not many filmmakers have succeeded in capturing the pains and pleasure sans pretension or exaggeration. Deepthi does a solid job in that respect. All characters in the film are undeniably charming and beautiful. Like the men in this film, it may not be perfect, but it will leave you feeling good.

Meet Cute is streaming on Sony Liv.