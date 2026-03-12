Made in Korea movie review: A film with genuine heart that cannot quite find its footing

Made in Korea movie review: Made in Korea opens with its best idea. A young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu is so desperate to watch K-dramas that she climbs on top of an elephant just to catch a weak internet signal. It is funny, specific, and quietly moving all at once. It tells you exactly who Shenba is, what she wants, and how far she will go to get it. In that single image, director Ra Karthik demonstrates that he understands his character and her world. The rest of the film, unfortunately, does not always live up to that opening.

The film follows Shenbagam, or Shenba, played by Priyanka Mohan, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself. When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than she imagined, setting her on a path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection. On paper, this is a premise with real emotional potential. In practice, the film delivers on some of that promise and quietly squanders the rest.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is the best argument for watching Made in Korea. She does not play Shenba as a chirpy, K-drama-obsessed caricature. She plays her as someone genuinely in over her head, and there is real texture in how she carries the film’s quieter moments. A scene where she sits alone in an unfamiliar apartment and realises nobody is coming to help her lands because Priyanka does not reach for easy emotion. She just sits with it.

The film also deserves credit for giving audiences both the dreamy and the ugly at the same time. There is no dramatic rescue, no cinematic saviour, and the film functions as something of a reality check for anyone who has romanticised a foreign country through a screen.

Park Hye-jin, best known internationally from Squid Game, brings warmth and restraint to her role as an elderly Korean woman carrying secrets of her own. Her scenes with Priyanka are the film’s most affecting, and the relationship that develops between them is where the cross-cultural promise of the premise comes closest to being realised.

Made in Korea never quite answers the question that sits at its centre: what exactly is it about South Korea that connects to the Tamil experience. Beyond references to a disputed legend about a Korean queen’s Tamil roots, director Ra Karthik does not appear curious enough about the specific aspects of the Hallyu wave that have gripped Tamil audiences. Korea ends up feeling more like a scenic backdrop for Shenba’s self-discovery than a place the film is genuinely interested in.

Shenba herself is a frustrating character to spend the entire movie with. She has no real qualities beyond wanting to go to Korea, and beyond wallowing over her fate, she never faces a singular challenge that feels true to what a clueless foreigner in a new country would actually experience. Every Korean character she meets is kind, patient, and helpful. Seoul, as the film presents it, is almost entirely without friction, which makes her journey feel too easy to be genuinely inspiring.

Story continues below this ad

The pacing is rushed in places where it should breathe. The final confrontation between Shenba and her boyfriend, and the reunion with her parents, both feel compressed and emotionally underprepared, as if the film ran out of space for the moments that needed the most time.

The bigger missed opportunity

There is a genuinely interesting cultural story buried somewhere in Made in Korea, one about why millions of young Tamil and Telugu people have built emotional lives around Korean pop culture, what that says about aspiration, identity, and the desire to belong somewhere different. Karthik clearly cares about that story. He has spoken about his fascination with the deep cultural connections between Korean and Tamil heritage, and that curiosity is visible in the film’s better moments. But the screenplay never digs past the surface of that connection, and the film ends up being a personal journey movie set in Korea rather than a film that meaningfully examines the relationship between these two cultures.

Also Read – Priyanka Chopra recalls the ‘culture shock’ of witnessing Vijay’s stardom in Chennai: ‘Like a demigod’

Overall, Made in Korea is a warm, well-intentioned film with a premise that genuinely deserved to be explored. But it keeps its emotional ambitions at a safe distance from anything that might truly challenge its characters or its audience. You leave it feeling pleasant rather than moved, entertained rather than affected. For a film that begins with the image of a girl climbing an elephant for a signal, that is a little disappointing. The dream was bigger than this.